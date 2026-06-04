Quilt show celebrates diversity in designs, creators 

Quilting has been a time-honored tradition passed down from generation to generation.

The stories quilts tell and the inspiration behind the designs were honored at the recent 2026 Parade of Quilts Quilt Show at the Indoor Sports Center in Loves Park.

“The Sinnissippi Quilters Guild started in 1980 and has hosted quilt shows every other year since 1982,” said Roberta Suess, chair of the show. “We (had) over 300 quilts on display, the majority of which (were) judged in various categories.”

“Every show has special exhibit quilts, and this year we featured the Route 66 Centennial ART Quilt Project,” she said. “The Route 66 exhibit displays 66 unique 24-inch-by-24-inch quilt squares depicting various attractions along Route 66. Each state along the route is represented from the route’s beginning in Chicago to its end in Santa Monica.”

ART Bits STL, a quilting group from Missouri, made the Route 66 Centennial quilt.

Another exhibit, a quilt depicting the innermost sarcophagus of King Tutankhamun, was also displayed at the show.

“Our raffle quilt this year, ‘In my Garden’, was worth $6,000 and featured birds, baskets and blossoms using piecing and appliques for construction,” Suess said. “Additionally, we held a fashion show of quilted clothing and had a display by Quilts of Valor, a program that awards quilts to active-duty service members and veterans.”

With eye-catching colors, eclectic designs and modern sewing methods, today’s quilts and their creators celebrate diversity and imagination in every stitch.

“At the Quilt Show, we have challenges for our guild members to create quilts around a theme,” Suess said. “This year, one of the themes was Quilts of Valor and the other theme was Rockford.”

“The challenge quilts are based on a member-made design that other members use as an inspiration for their quilts,” she said. “By participating in these challenges, quilters learn new techniques and strive to ‘think outside of the box’ when constructing their quilts.”

After this year’s show, the Sinnissippi Quilters Guild donated 10 Quilts of Valor to local veterans.

Another creative feature of the Parade of Quilts event was a fashion show.

“Quilted clothing is quite trendy now, with celebrities and people of all ages following this trend. Many quilters and people outside of the quilting community have embraced making old quilts into all types of apparel,” Suess said.

Recently, Facebook content creator Wandy The Maker, a young Black man, fashioned a custom-made jacket from old quilts for NBA star Jayson Tatum, a forward for the Boston Celtics. Other celebrities sporting quilted clothing include singer/actor Harry Styles and members of the Kardashian/Jenner families.

The demographic of quilters is changing, too.

“There is a large presence of young adult quilters posting content on social media, and we have some younger members and men in the guild,” Suess said. “Some men quilt as a form of therapy to help with PTSD, while other men enjoy machine quilting as a shared hobby with their wives. Nowadays, quilting isn’t just for older, retired women, which is a stereotype many people have.”

“The public is somewhat misinformed about quilters and quilting,” said Karen Grover, a longtime member of the Sinnissippi Quilters Guild. “Historically, quilting was done by grandmothers who used basic patterns that were made into bedspreads and discarded after years of use. Quilting has changed and now is viewed as an art form.”

According to Grover, advances in technology and design contribute to the intricacy and sophistication of modern-day quilts.

“We recognize and honor the more primitive art of traditional quilting, but with the use of appliques, photographs as quilting elements and quilting machines, the hobby has become contemporary art.”

“The skill set of quilters has really come of age,” Grover said. “It’s our mission as a quilting guild to educate the public, share the innovations of quilting and ensure that this traditional art form advances and evolves for future generations.”

For information on the Sinnissippi Quilters Guild, visit www.sinnissippiquilters.org