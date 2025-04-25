Reaction to Pope Francis’ death swift, personal

Pope Francis, the first non-European head of the Roman Catholic Church in more than a century, died on Monday, hours after delivering his final Easter message to faithful Catholics gathered in Vatican Square.

He was 88 years old.

Reaction to the pope’s death from the Illinois Catholic community and elected leaders was swift and, in some cases, personal.

The following is a sampling of statements issued across the state regarding the death of Pope Francis:

Cardinal Blase J. Cupich, archbishop of Chicago

“In this moment of profound loss for me personally and for the Church, I take this moment to express our gratitude to our Heavenly Father for the gift of his papacy and to pray for the repose of his soul. The finest memorial we can offer is to re-form our hearts as Pope Francis asked – to see our brothers and sisters, to listen to them and to offer our prayers and actions that all may experience the fullness of God’s promise. As we mourn his passing, I ask that God comfort us, but also strengthen us to remain steadfast in carrying on the work of restoring our Church’s place in the world as a source of hope and an advocate for those in need.”

Bishop Louis Tylka, Diocese of Peoria

“The Catholic Church and the Diocese of Peoria, along with many people of good faith, mourn the loss of our Holy Father, Pope Francis, who has gone home to the Lord. We commend his soul to God.

“We are grateful for the witness of faith with which he shepherded the Church through his entire life but in particular during his Pontificate over the last 12 years. The Holy Father has shown us, in word and deed, that the encounter with Jesus brings God’s overwhelming love into our lives and it is for each and every person. He has encouraged us to be a Church that is on mission,

that is a Church that listens to our brothers and sisters, especially those who are on the margins. He has called us to be a people of peace. He has called us to be a people who care for the environment, and that we walk in solidarity with one another as we move and journey toward God’s eternal kingdom.

“We trust that he now enjoys the fullness of life with the risen Lord. In spite of our sadness with his passing, we are a people of hope because we believe in Jesus Christ, who is the Way, the Truth and the Life, and we believe in the Resurrection. We long for the day and look forward to the day when we will once again join with the Holy Father in the great banquet of eternal life that Christ has prepared for us all.”

Bishop Thomas John Paprocki, Diocese of Springfield

“I had the honor of meeting Pope Francis during my ad limina visit in Vatican City in 2019. I was struck by his joy. He spoke to me and my brother bishops not as a boss, but as a fellow ‘apostle,’ tasked with the same mission all priests have – to passionately advance our faith.

“As I look back on his pontificate, one of the most powerful scenes I have witnessed occurred in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. In Vatican City, against a backdrop of St. Peter’s Basilica, heavy rain, darkening skies, and not a soul around, Pope Francis prayed for the world, holding up the Blessed Sacrament during his “Urbi et Orbi” (To the City and the World) blessing. Pope Francis taught us in that powerful moment that amongst all the trials, fear, uncertainty, stresses, violence, and hatred in this world, we must always turn to God, praying with a heart full of love and hope, saying, ‘Jesus, I trust in You.’”

Belleville Bishop and Omaha Archbishop-elect Michael G. McGovern

“We pray to God expressing our gratitude for the life, ministry and service of Pope Francis. For the 12 years he served as Bishop of Rome, Pope Francis displayed the heart of a good shepherd in his outreach to the poor and suffering of the world.

“He worked tirelessly to promote peace and reconciliation at every level of life. I invite the Catholic community of southern Illinois, as well as all people of good will, to join me in praying for the repose of the soul of Pope Francis, and the gift of consolation for his family and all who mourn his passing. May the Risen Christ, whom Pope Francis loved and served with devotion, grant him a place in his heavenly kingdom.”

Rev. Michael Pfleger, social activist and pastor of St. Sabina Church in Chicago

“Pope Francis called the Catholic Church and the World to remember that the God we serve demands that we care for the poor, disadvantaged and the abandoned. He challenged us to treat every person with dignity and respect, and that justice and love are the DNA of the Gospel. His voice of conscience will be terribly missed in these times as we are watching the very Soul of America being stripped away each day.”

Former U.S. President and Illinois Sen. Barack Obama

“In his humility and his gestures at once simple and profound – embracing the sick, ministering to the homeless, washing the feet of young prisoners – he shook us out of our complacency and reminded us that we are all bound by moral obligations to God and one another.

“Michelle and I mourn with everyone around the world – Catholic and non-Catholic alike – who drew strength and inspiration from the Pope’s example. May we continue to heed his call to ‘never remain on the sidelines of this march of living hope.’”

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker

“Pope Francis showed the world how to lead with empathy and humility. Extending a hand to help anyone in need, ‘the People’s Pope’ inspired millions who drew strength and compassion from him to embrace peace. May his memory be a blessing.”

U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin, D-Springfield

“We have lost the messenger, but we must hold fast to the message of Pope Francis to love and respect one another. In a world of hate and fear, Pope Francis’ message of peace and understanding is needed now more than ever.

“We should honor the Pope with a ‘Francis Day’ of world peace: stop the bombing in Ukraine and Gaza; feed the dying in Sudan and around the globe; and show kindness to one another.”

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Hoffman Estates

Pope Francis was a pillar of the Catholic Church, a beacon of hope, compassion and light in times of fear, hatred and darkness.

“Throughout his life, he taught us that in order to be great, we have to be good. He urged each of us to care for the poor, feed the hungry, be humble stewards of the Earth and treat others how we would want to be treated ourselves — even if they pray or live differently than us. His teachings remain as important as ever. May he rest in peace and may his spirit continue to uplift and guide all those who followed his sacred word.”

The Diocese of Springfield released information regarding the transition to the next pope:

Pope Francis has died. Now what?

During the vacancy of the Apostolic See, the government of the Church is entrusted to the Sacred College of Cardinals. They dispatch ordinary business matters which cannot be postponed, and they prepare everything for the election of the new pope.

Who elects the pope?

The college of electors of the supreme pontiff is composed solely of the cardinals of the Holy Roman Church.

The universality of the Church is expressed in the very composition of the College of Cardinals, whose members come from every continent. Those cardinals who celebrate their 80th birthday before the day when the Apostolic See becomes vacant do not take part in the election, but they may participate in the preparatory meetings of the conclave, supporting the work of the electors with prayer.

What is a conclave?

“Conclave” means “with key” and refers to the locking in of the cardinals for election of the next pope.

When will the election take place?

All the cardinal electors, convoked by the cardinal dean or by another cardinal in his name, are required in virtue of holy obedience to obey the summons to the conclave and to proceed to the place designated unless they are prohibited by sickness or other grave impediment which must be recognized by the College of Cardinals.

After the death of the pontiff, the cardinal electors must wait 15 days for those who are absent. But once 20 days has elapsed, they should proceed with the conclave. If all have arrived before the 15 days, they can choose to proceed.

Where will the election take place?

Everything will take place within Vatican City. The election of a new pope itself takes place in the Sistine Chapel.

How is a new pope elected?

Two-thirds of the votes are required for a valid election. The voting begins immediately after the cardinal dean has ascertained that there are no additional questions. Only one ballot will be taken on the afternoon of the first day. If additional days are needed, two ballots will be held in the morning and two in the afternoon of the following day(s).

How will secrecy be maintained?

From the time established for the beginning of the electoral process until the public announcement that the election of the pontiff has taken place, or in any case until the new pope so disposes, several rooms and in particular the Sistine Chapel and the areas reserved for liturgical celebrations are to be closed to unauthorized persons, by the authority of the Cardinal Camerlengo and with the outside assistance of the Vice-Camerlengo and of the Substitute of the Secretariat of State.

During this period, the entire territory of Vatican City and the ordinary activity of the offices located therein shall be regulated in a way which permits the election of the pontiff to be carried out with due privacy and freedom.

The Cardinal Camerlengo and three cardinal assistants must be especially vigilant in maintaining secrecy. For the whole duration of the election, cardinal electors are required “to refrain from written correspondence and from all conversations, including those by telephone or radio, with any person not admitted to” the Apostolic Palace or the Sancta Marthae. Such conversations shall be permitted only for the most grave or urgent reasons.

The cardinal electors may not receive or send messages of any kind outside Vatican City and no one in Vatican City can deliver such messages. It is specifically prohibited for the cardinal electors to receive newspapers or periodicals, to listen to radio, or to watch television. Anyone who violates this secrecy – whether by words, writing, or signs – may incur the penalty of excommunication latae sententiae. This secrecy is to be maintained after the election as well, unless the new pope gives explicit permission.

Watching for white smoke

While the conclave is in session, the entire Church will be praying for the electors and for the prospective pope. When the ballots are burned, oil is added to the fire so that the smoke that escapes from the chimney from the Sistine Chapel is dark, signifying a new pope has not been elected. On the final, successful ballot, nothing is added to the fire so that the smoke is white.

Bells will also be rung. The crowds gathered in St. Peter’s Square will cheer and the billions watching on televisions around the world will know that a new pope has been elected.

Consent by the new pope

When the election has canonically taken place, the junior Cardinal Deacon summons into the hall of election the Secretary of the College of Cardinals, the Master of Papal Liturgical Celebrations, and two Masters of Ceremonies. Then the Cardinal Dean, or the Cardinal who is first in order and seniority, in the name of the whole College of Electors, asks the consent of the one elected in the following words: “Do you accept your canonical election as Supreme Pontiff?”

And, as soon as he has received the consent, the Cardinal asks him, “By what name do you wish to be called?”

Then the Master of Papal Liturgical Celebrations, acting as notary and having as witnesses the two Masters of Ceremonies, draws up a document certifying acceptance by the new pope and the name taken by him.

If he has already received episcopal ordination, he is immediately Bishop of Rome and head of the college of bishops. If he is not, he shall be immediately ordained bishop by the dean of the College of Cardinals using the usual Rite of Ordination of a Bishop. The electors come forward to make an act of homage and obedience. An act of thanksgiving is made to God.

Announcement to the world

The senior cardinal deacon announces that the election has taken place and proclaims the name of the new pontiff. The new pope then appears and imparts the apostolic blessing, Urbi et Orbi (to the city and world), from the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica.

Adapted from the Diocese of Lansing, with permission.