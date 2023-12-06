Representatives back Santos expulsion

Democratic congressional representatives from Illinois supported the expulsion of George Santos of New York from the U.S. House of Representatives.

U.S. Rep. Sean Casten of Downers Grove, whose 6th District covers Cook and DuPage counties, issued the following statement on Friday, Dec. 1:

“Today, I voted to expel George Santos to help restore faith in government and maintain the integrity of the House of Representatives.

“Every member of Congress has the sacred responsibility of holding the trust of the people they represent. The bipartisan report issued by the House Ethics Committee shows that George Santos has repeatedly violated that trust. The report also outlined how he has lied, cheated, defrauded, and is wholly unfit for public office.

“Additionally, members of Congress are able to receive classified briefings and view sensitive information. It should be deeply concerning to anyone concerned about our national security that George Santos had this access.

“It is a privilege to serve in the House of Representatives, not a right. Our nation is better off with George Santos no longer holding that privilege.”

U.S. Rep. Delia Ramirez, whose 3rd District covers Cook and DuPage, posted her views on X.

“Yes, I voted to expel George Santos. Now, let’s move on and get the actual work done,” she posted.

Rep. Bill Foster, whose 11th District covers DuPage, Kane, Cook and Kendall counties, also posted his views on X.

“I just voted to expel George Santos from the House,” he posted Friday. “Mr. Santos is entitled to his day in court, but the United States Congress is not the appropriate venue for his misconduct to continue to play out.”

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, whose 8th District covers Cook, DuPage and Kane, conveyed his feelings without posting a word of his own. He simply posted a Simpsons gif that had an overlay saying, “Na, na, na, na, na, na, na, na, hey, hey, hey, goodbye!”