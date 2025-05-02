Republican leader, toffee maker remembered

Carol Smith Donovan is being remembered for her leadership in the Illinois Republican Party and her culinary skills.

Donovan, 75, died Monday from ALS.

She grew up in Taylorville before earning a degree in French at the University of Illinois at Champaign. Donovan was a member of the University of Illinois Foundation for 25 years.

After graduating, she resided for many years in River Forest, where she joined the Children’s Foundation and remained a member for 40 years.

During her time in River Forest, she began to make her signature toffee. As the toffee demand grew, she founded Smith & Donovan Confections in Chicago.

A chef, Donovan was also known for her noodles, pies, butter cookies, escargot and Chateaubriand.

She was a member of the Republican State Central Committee, where she served as vice chairman for eight years.

Donovan was Republican State Central committeeman for Illinois’ 7th Congressional District for 21 years, serving from 1997 to 2018.

She was involved in the Lincoln Series, a leadership training program that helps women learn the intricacies of serving in all levels of government.

“Carol was a coach, a leader, and a strategist,” said Jack Dorgan, former chairman of the Illinois Republican Party. “She was an incredible person, friend and advisor.”

Two services will be held. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, with a funeral service at 2 p.m., at First United Methodist Church in Taylorville.

There will be an additional service May 15 in Chicago.

She is survived by her life partner, Bill Kennedy; her son, Scott (Melissa) Sucko; her daughter, Emilie O’Neill; her husband, Tony; five grandchildren, Oliver, Daphne and Greta Sucko, and Caroline and Vivienne O’Neill; a sister, Diane Savant; a brother, William (Juantia) Smith; an aunt, Joyce (Don) Kelley; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William Sydney Smith and Frances Eloise Smith.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Donovan’s name to The Children’s Foundation, www.tcfil.org; or the Garrido Stray Rescue Foundation, www.garridostrayrescue.org.