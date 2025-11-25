Restaurant owner keeps finding ways to help community 

Quentin Love had every right to feel sorry for himself.

The U.S. Marine suffered a foot injury in Operation Desert Storm and returned home to Chicago.

Rather than wallow in self-pity, Love returned ready to help Chicago neighborhoods.

‘I told myself, ‘You have got to use your voice now. You have the power to shape the community,’ Love said. “I thought about what it would mean to open a business and the social change that comes with it. It was not just about making money.”

Love, who had the passion for cooking instilled in him at a young age by his grandmother, decided to open a restaurant.

“I would make cakes and pies with her at 5 or 6 years old,” he said. “We would make pancakes. Cooking reminds me of her. We always had a bond over food.”

Love operates The Soul Food Lounge restaurants on Chicago’s South and West sides.

He opened his first restaurant in 2001, seeing it as a step to revitalize the South Side.

“Black and brown communities are food deserts,” Love said. “My mission is to be part of the solution and I have doing it for 20 years.”

In an effort to fight food insecurity, Love is serving free meals from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesdays at his West Side restaurant.

He has also issued a call to action urging all restaurant owners in the Chicago area and across the United states to open their doors once a week to feed people.

“Everyone deserves a nutritious meal,” Love said. “I am going to cook it and serve it.”

The restaurant owner said that no income verification is needed for the free meals at his Soul Food Lounge.

“Come and eat,” Love said. “The need is strong.”

On Nov. 4, the first week he offered free meals, about 500 guests visited the West Side restaurant, Love said.

“There were men, women and children there,” Love said. “There were people from every demographic.”

Love said he did not get to talk to a lot of the guests the first week of the free meals because he was in the kitchen cooking.

“It was extreme love,” Love said of people who attended. “I heard nothing but thank yous.”

When the U.S. government shutdown began to affect Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, Love started a gofundme page that has raised more than $6,600 to help restaurants provide free meals.

The funding provided free meals recent days at the Harold’s Chicken on Chicago’s Southwest Side and at Truth on the South Side.

Love said he was providing free meals on a regular before COVID and felt once electronic benefit transfers were impacted during the shutdown, it was time to start doing it again.

“With the EBT crisis, it seemed right to reactivate the once-a-week meals program,” Love said.

Raised on both the South and West sides, Love relishes being able to be part of both communities on a daily basis.

“The South and West sides get a bad rap,” he said. “Bad situations occur, but you have crime in every city. It is not just isolated to Chicago.

“There is love on both the South and West sides. There is a different feel in those communities. It still feels like home to me. We are one big happy family.”

He said he sees growth happening in both communities.

“I see development happening every day. There are pocket areas that are still stagnant, but that is based on the whole concept of fear,” Love said. “I am not going to blame politicians or other people. It’s on us. It is a mindset.”

He said more Blacks need to invest in the two communities.

“More of us need to take risks,” Love said. “We have to invest in our community.”

Love’s Soul Food Lounge locations are at 3304 W. 16th St. and 10701 S Hale Ave. His fundraising effort to help residents affected by the EBT crisis is at gofund.me/quentin-soon-31oct.

kbeese@chronicleillinois.com