Restaurants cater to moms

For Mother’s Day, Chicago area restaurants are offering deals and extras for moms.

Among the offerings are:

Prime rib: Chicago Culinary Kitchen, a Texas-style barbecue eatery in Palatine, is celebrating Mother’s Day with a smoked prime rib, which is available for pre-order.

For $55, individuals can treat mom to one pound of smoked prime rib and a baked potato.

The meal is available for dine-in or takeout between 11a.m. and 6 p.m. Mother’s Day.

Orders can be placed at https://chicagoculinarykitchen.com/.

Chicago Culinary Kitchen is located at 2391 N. Hicks Road.

Flowers, notes: Moms dining in at Nick’s Pizza & Pub, with locations in Crystal Lake and Elgin, will be getting flowers and handwritten notes.

Nick’s, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary, has restaurants at 856 Pyott Road in Crystal Lake and 990 Randall Road in Elgin.