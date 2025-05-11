Reward offered in Frankfort bank robbery

The FBI has announced a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the offenders in the robbery Thursday of a Frankfort bank.

Three men robbed the BMO bank at 19500 S. Harlem Ave. after making demands for funds and implying that they had a handgun.

The robbers were described as three black males – two about 6′ tall, the other shorter. They wore dark sweatpants, hooded sweatshirts, dark facial coverings and dark gloves.

No one was injured in the robbery

The offenders, who were still at large as of press time, fled the scene in a gray Hyundai sedan.

The public can report tips (even anonymously) at 312-421-6700 or tips.fbi.gov.