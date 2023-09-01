Richton Park man charged with attempted murder

A Richton Park man faces murder and robbery charges in connection with the shooting of a woman in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood.

James Calhoun, 41, a resident of the 4800 block of Spring Court, is charged with attempted murder in the first degree and robbery armed with a firearm.

He was being held in Cook County Jail without bond.

Calhoun was arrested Monday, Aug. 28 on the 4800 block of Spring Court in Richton Park. He was identified as the offender who, on Aug. 7, shot and seriously injured a 24-year-old woman on the 4800 block of South Drexel Boulevard (in Chicago’s 2nd Police District), according to police.

He was placed into custody and charged.