Riverside resident rallies support for Parkinson’s research 

Being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease didn’t come as a shock to Riverside resident PJ Duling.

“I was having tremor symptoms for about a year, and in that year three of my siblings were diagnosed with Parkinson’s,” Duling said. “I knew I had it. I went to a movement neurologist and was diagnosed. I was not shocked or surprised.”

The big shock, Duling said, was when the first of her siblings was diagnosed with the condition.

“No one had had it in our family,” the Riverside resident said. “My brother completed genetic testing and it showed it was not the family heritage type of Parkinson’s.

Duling believes that it was their father’s use of weedkiller nine months out of the year and the weedkiller getting into the family’s well water that led to four of her family’s five children being diagnosed with the neurodegenerative disorder.

Research thus far has been inconclusive on whether glyphosate, an active ingredient in some weedkillers, triggers Parkinson’s.

On Sunday, Duling, her husband, Terry, their three children and their spouses and their seven grandchildren will participate as Team Nelidu in Moving Day Chicago. The event honors people living with Parkinson’s, raises awareness, supports the Parkinson’s Foundation’s work, and celebrates the importance of movement.

Duling’s family and friends have donated $2,350 to support Team Nelidu’s fundraising effort.

For Duling, her first Moving Day presents an opportunity to support others living with Parkinson’s and create positive memories in association with her PD diagnosis.

“Moving Day is really important,” Duling said. “I am the only one of my siblings in Chicago. I have always been fit and active.

“It is important that I do Moving Day to express to people to stay healthy and stay fit. Plus, it is a family event for us.”

Although she highly suspected having Parkinson’s because of her symptoms and her siblings, she didn’t have any clue what her journey would be like once diagnosed.

“I had no idea what to expect,” Duling said. “I am a cancer survivor. I went through chemo. It is in remission, but this is a different beast.”

Duling said instead of letting the disease define her, she is living with hope and resilience, fueled by her faith, commitment to exercise, and support from family and friends.

The Riverside resident boxes twice a week, participates in low-impact aerobics, walks and lifts weights.

“The first thing I read about Parkinson’s talked about rest, drinking green tea and working out,” Duling said. “That is what I do.”

Parkinson’s affects nearly 1 million people in the United States. It is not known what causes Parkinson’s, but scientists believe that a combination of genetic and environmental factors play a role in determining if, and when, a person may develop the disease. Scientists also believe that 10 percent to 15 percent of Parkinson’s cases have a genetic link.

Kerrie McKeough, advancement director with the Parkinson’s Foundation Midwest Chapter, noted that this will be the 14th Moving Day Chicago, where participants walk up to two miles in a fund-raising effort.

McKeough said the Chicago event is the largest fundraising effort of all the walks across the country for the Parkinson’s Foundation. The Chicago walk generates $500,000 annually for research and support.

“It’s a day to bring together people in the Parkinson’s community,” McKeough said of the annual walk.

She expects as many as 1,000 people to participate in Sunday’s walk.

“With Parkinson’s, there is no cure, but movement has been shown to improve the biological system, the patient’s gait, balance and overall fitness. Exercise has been shown to slow and stop the progression of the disease,” McKeough said. “It is such an important part of managing Parkinson’s.

“We will have a great array of support — exercise demonstrations, a resource fair, Pharma and healthcare providers. It is really about bringing family and friends together to raise awareness for people with Parkinson’s disease.”

McKeough said the event’s move from Soldier Field to Lincoln Park should be a boost.

“Public transportation is available, and we had some problems with bike riders last year,” the Glenview resident said. “At Lincoln Park, it is only a walking path we will be on; and the start will be prettier than the parking lot of Soldier Field.”

To register for the event or for information, go to https://movingdaywalk.org/event/moving-day-chicago/