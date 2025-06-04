Robber hits two Chicago banks

Chronicle MediaJune 3, 2025

The robber who struck at two Chicago banks on Monday (FBI photo)

The FBI has announced a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of an offender who robbed two Chicago banks Monday.

Shortly after 9:30 a.m. Monday, an offender robbed the Huntington Bank at 1400 West Fullerton Ave. in the city’s Gresham neighborhood. Shortly after 12:05 p.m., the same offender robbed the Fifth Third Bank at 5918 North Broadway in the city’s Magnolia Glen neighborhood.
In both robberies, the offender made a verbal demand for funds and showed a handgun.

The robber was described as a male wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, dark facial covering, dark pants, and dark shoes with white soles, and carrying a red, drawstring backpack.

No injuries were reported in either robbery.

The suspect fled both banks on foot.

The public can report tips (even anonymously) at 312-421-6700 and tips,fbi,gov.

Tagged with:

Ad 1 – 300×250 – Google ROS

Trending News

Ad 3 – 300×600 – Post Pages – Google ROS

Ad 2 – 300×250 – Google ROS