Robber hits two Chicago banks

The FBI has announced a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of an offender who robbed two Chicago banks Monday.

Shortly after 9:30 a.m. Monday, an offender robbed the Huntington Bank at 1400 West Fullerton Ave. in the city’s Gresham neighborhood. Shortly after 12:05 p.m., the same offender robbed the Fifth Third Bank at 5918 North Broadway in the city’s Magnolia Glen neighborhood.

In both robberies, the offender made a verbal demand for funds and showed a handgun.

The robber was described as a male wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, dark facial covering, dark pants, and dark shoes with white soles, and carrying a red, drawstring backpack.

No injuries were reported in either robbery.

The suspect fled both banks on foot.

The public can report tips (even anonymously) at 312-421-6700 and tips,fbi,gov.