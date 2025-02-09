Rudderless on Valentine’s plans? Here are a couple ideas

Still trying to come up with something for your special someone for Valentine’s Day?

A Chicago sightseeing company and a Woodridge restaurant are both ready to help you out.

City Cruises

City Cruises, operator of year-round water experiences in Chicago, is inviting sweethearts, special someones and gal pals alike to celebrate Valentine’s weekend with brunch and dinner cruise packages on the Chicago River and Lake Michigan.

With cruises available Friday and Feb. 15, guests will have the opportunity to cruise aboard The Odyssey Chicago River with a climate-controlled interior.

With Navy Pier fireworks at 9 p.m. Friday, the Odyssey is the place to be, according to Grace Fuller, general manager of City Cruises.

“The best view of the fireworks is on board our vessel,” Fuller said.

She noted that some of the best stargazing in Chicago occurs during the winter months.

“We have cruises all year-round. The colder months are fantastic for seeing the stars,” Fuller said. “When it is colder, you often have a clear sight line.”

Set sail with that special someone or your Galentine down the Chicago River on City’s Cruise Valentine’s Premier Plus Dinner Cruise or the Galentine’s Brunch Cruise. Both cruises offer DJ entertainment for dancing, a three-course meal and specialty cocktails while the Odyssey Chicago River cruises past bridges and landmarks, including Navy Pier and Willis Tower.

“It’s a unique experience,” Fuller said of the cruises.

Fuller, who has been with City Cruises for 19 years, noted Valentine’s weekend cruises start at $150 per person.

The Galentine’s Cruise has become one of the line’s more popular events, said Fuller, who oversees the fleet’s 10 boats.

“It’s such a fun event to do with a girlfriend, to dress up and look at picturesque scenery,” Fuller said.

She encouraged area residents who have not taken a City Cruise to sign up for a winter excursion.

“You really should come out,” Fuller said. “You are enclosed. It’s excellent for anyone who has not seen Chicago from a boat.”

For information on the Valentine’s cruises and other City Cruises offerings, go to www.cityexperiences.com/chicago/city-cruises.

Clara’s

One of the Chicago area’s longest-standing Italian restaurants is offering special menu offerings from Thursday through Feb. 16.

For Valentine’s Day, Clara’s in Woodridge is offering Gnocchi all’Astice, a dish featuring 4 ounces of Maine lobster served over homemade gnocchi in a lobster cream sauce, topped with sauteed peppers and shrimp ($29.95).

For dessert, Clara’s, which will celebrate 38 years in business on March 13, is offering a Red Velvet Cupcake topped with cream cheese frosting ($7.50).

Clara’s February drink specials include:

Spice Lovers Margarita: Casamigos Jalapeno Tequila Blanco, Cointreau, lime juice and cranberry syrup ($13)

Cider Love: Greenman Hard Cider & Chambord ($12)

Hot Cinnamon Fashion: Benchmark #8 Bourbon, Frangelico, Thunder Bi-ch Liqueur, and spiced coffee syrup ($12.50)

Rose Sangria: Villa Braida Prosecco, Mathilde Cassis and assorted fruit ($10)

Valentini: Hendrick’s Gran Cabaret Gin, Luxardo, Grand Marnier and hibiscus syrup ($15)

Abraxas Vanilla Imperial Stout ($12)

Bubble gum or cotton candy Italian cream soda ($5)

Little Village Pink or Blood Orange Sparkling Lemonade ($5)

Pollyanna Fun Size Cheesecake or Toasted Marshmallow Milk Stout ($10)

Clara’s is open from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and Sunday, and 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For information, visit www.clarasrestaurant.com.

kbeese@chronicleillinois.com