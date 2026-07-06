Santana mesmerizes fans with guitar prowess

The iconic Carlos Santana graced the Credit Union 1 Amphitheater stage in Tinley Park on June 13 and was greeted fervently by more than 20,000 of his loyal fans as his scenes from the movie “Woodstock” appeared on the screen monitors.

With the three percussionists already in position, they provided the steady, rhythmic beat opening of the song “Soul Sacrifice.” Carlos then took the song over with his trademark salsa soul guitar sound and the concert was on its way.

His “Oneness Tour” band consisted of Benny Rietveld on bass, Tommy Anthony on guitar, David Mathews on keyboards, singers Ray Greene and Andy Vargas, percussionists Paoli Mejias and Karl Perazzo and Carlos’ wife Cindy Blackman Santana on drums.

The legendary Rock ’n’ Roll Hall of Famer was born and raised in Mexico and at an early age, learned the violin from his musical father. He switched to guitar when he fell in love with the blues. The family moved to San Francisco and at age 19 he formed the Santana Blues Band later shortened to Santana.

Famed rock promoter Bill Graham was an admirer of the group and booked them at his Fillmore West venue in San Francisco many times. Graham’s connections with the promoters of the 1969 Woodstock Festival helped get Santana on the bill. Their breakout performance wowed the throngs and the resulting film helped catapult them to fame.

The audience at Credit 1 Arena were there to hear the songs of Santana and to eagerly listen to the virtuoso’s guitar playing … and he did not disappoint. Carlos Santana played the entire show with his gold PRS Private Stock 24-fret electric guitar with the exception of one song where he switched to a Toru Nittono nylon-stringed acoustic guitar for the song’s introduction.

On each song, he displayed tasteful virtuosity on lead and rhythm guitar that incorporated Latin, blues, rock and jazz idioms to create the Santana sound he’s internationally known for. During songs with vocals, he employed a call-and-response technique by playing short fills when there’s “space” during vocals. The band was exceptional playing their roles perfectly.

The gifted musician had a message for all those in attendance: live life with joy, seek peace of mind, and stay healthy physically and spiritually. He believes music is a healing force that helps people get through their daily grind.

The 78-year-old has had some health issues over the last couple of years, and he sat down for most of the concert. But on occasion, he rose and mesmerized fans with his guitar prowess.

Early Santana music was well represented on the set list. The band’s self-titled 1969 debut album was represented from the get-go by the opener “Soul Sacrifice,” “Jin-go-lo-ba” and “Evil Ways.” Up next was “Black Magic Woman/Gypsy Queen” and “Oye Como Va” from his masterpiece “Abraxas” LP.

In 1999, Santana found a new audience when the late Clive Davis brought Carlos Santana from Columbia Records to his new Arista record label for the guest-artist-packed album “Supernatural.” It proved to be a winning move with Carlos Santana reinventing himself and the album achieving Diamond certification and winning nine Grammys including Record of the Year.

From that album, he performed the song “Maria, Maria” which had Carlos Santana opening the song Latin-style on his acoustic guitar backed with a hip-hop back beat. He switched to his electric that elevated the song to spine tingling heights.

With his next studio album “Shaman” released in 2002, he followed a similar formula inviting guest artists. From this album, he chose the selection “Foo Foo.”

The next four songs were alone worth the price of admission. “Everybody’s Everything” from Santana 3 had Carlos Santana and Anthony dueling on guitars much like the album version where guitarist Neil Schon (later with Journey) and Carlos Santana traded licks. Mathews

demonstrated his own musical chops on keyboards.

The instrumental “Samba Pa Ti” from “Abraxas” showcased Carlos Santana at his best, playing an impeccable guitar from start to finish. They covered the Zombies song “She’s Not There” with singers Greene and Vargas adding terrific vocals. Again, Carlos Santana’s soaring guitar work during a long jam was spiritually fulfilling.

During a brief break, his wife Cindy Blackman Santana stepped out from behind her drums and into the spotlight holding a cake and announcing that it was 26 years ago on this very stage that Carlos publicly proposed to her.

The last song from this incredible quartet was the instrumental “Incident at Neshabur,” also from “Abraxas.” Carlos Santana filled the venue with the gorgeous tone and technique only he can deliver.

Carlos Santana mentioned that Davis once told him that when you play Chicago, you must play some blues. The award-winning musician proceeded to mention guitarists who inspired him including his favorites B.B. King, Otis Rush and Buddy Guy. He volunteered this suggestion: There should be statues of these men at O’Hare Airport greeting flyers when they arrive. The band then went into a long blues jam with Carlos Santana leading the way.

Another highlight was the melding of Marvin Gaye’s “Inner City Blues” with John Lennon’s “Come Together.” The elated gathering of music lovers sang along spontaneously.

It was back to the “Abraxas” for a rocking version of “Hope You’re Feeling Better.” Carlos Santana was still in a blues rock mood and inserted a snippet of the classic “The Train Kept-a-Rollin’.”

Three tracks from the “Supernatural” album concluded the 90 minutes of stage time. During the heavy percussion song “(Da le) Yaleo,” singers Greene and Vargas pumped up the crowd with their animated stage dancing mirrored by those in attendance.

With fans still frenzied, the band notched down the energy with the song “Put Your Lights On.” It was quite a sight seeing the 20,000 plus putting their cellphone flashlights on and swaying with outstretched arms.

The band kept it low key with the Latin styled rhythm of “Corazon Espinado.” Carlos Santana shined on this tune and teased everyone with a portion of George Harrison’s “While My Guitar Gently Weeps.”

The multitude demanded more and got it. A highly energetic version of “Toussaint L’ Overture” from Santana 3 featured an impressive drum solo by Cindy Blackman Santana. Considering the length of the concert, her performance was even more impressive. Once again, Carlos Santana’s fret work excelled.

The last song of the evening was the big hit “Smooth” from the “Supernatural” album. It was the perfect song to end a perfect concert.