Santoyo announces candidacy for Kane sheriff

AURORA – At a Thursday evening campaign kick-off event in downtown Aurora, retired Cook County Sheriff’s Police Detective and current Elburn Village Trustee Lou Santoyo announced his candidacy for Kane County sheriff as a Republican in the 2026 election.

With more than 28 years of law enforcement experience, Santoyo said he brings a unique blend of professional expertise, personal resilience, and community-rooted leadership to the race.

“I’m not running to wear a badge — I’ve worn one,” said Santoyo. “I’m running to restore the meaning behind it. Law enforcement should never be about fear, it should be about trust. It’s a promise to protect, uplift, and honor every life in this county.”

Raised in the Pilsen neighborhood on Chicago’s West Side, Santoyo said his journey is a testament to the power of perseverance and the American dream. He credits his parents’ values, faith, and the guidance of mentors with helping him escape a path many others in his neighborhood could not.

“I know what it feels like to be invisible,” Santoyo said. “To grow up in a place where your future is already decided for you. But I also know what it means to rise above, to serve, and to stand for something greater than yourself.”

Santoyo served in multiple units during his law enforcement career, including major crimes, child exploitation, organized crime, and internal affairs. He is also a certified forensic artist, hostage negotiator, and bilingual crisis responder, having worked with immigrant and under-served communities.

After retiring, Santoyo served his community as a criminal justice instructor and later as a village trustee in Elburn. He recently completed his master’s degree in criminal behavior.

He said his campaign is focused on restoring public trust, supporting mental health resources for both officers and the public, expanding community-based policing, strengthening inter-agency cooperation, and ensuring fiscally responsible leadership.

“As your sheriff, I’ll bring experience, empathy, and accountability to the job,” Santoyo said. “This campaign is about building a Kane County where no one feels powerless, and every resident — no matter their ZIP code—feels protected and respected.”

Santoyo is running as a Republican, highlighting conservative principles of fiscal responsibility, public safety, and constitutional integrity — while also calling for inclusive, community-driven approaches to modern policing.

