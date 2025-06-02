Seniors warned of Medicare fraud

Free back braces and wheelchairs sound like great things to have on hand for seniors, but they come with a catch.

“Seniors may get those things and give them away because they’re ‘free.’ Then when they need those things, they can’t get them because there is a Medicare lifetime limit on certain equipment,” said Diane Slezak, president and CEO of AgeOptions, an agency that has served older adults of suburban Cook County since 1974.

Slezak noted the calls for free medical equipment are not coming from medical professionals, but call centers.

“They randomly call, saying free medical equipment is available and all the senior has to do is give his or her Medicare number,” Slezak said. “Once the caller has that number, it can be used to bill the government for other things. It is not a legitimate call.”

Oftentimes the free equipment promised by the caller never shows at the senior’s house or is of poor quality, Slezak said.

“We lose $60 billion a year nationally in Medicare fraud,” Slezak said.

The AgeOptions CEO said that back braces are a big push right now with the scammers.

“They have advertisements on social media that a brace is a great idea, that it is good to have them around even when you don’t need them,” Slezak said.

She said wheelchairs and commodes are also common “free” medical items pushed by the scammers.

“Really, any kind of medical equipment can be pushed,” Slezak said. “The scammers try to find doctors to write prescriptions for these things. They send out Medicare billing and it costs the government money.”

The AgeOptions CEO also encouraged seniors to read their Medicare Summary Notice when it comes in the mail.

“If you have been charged for an item you never received, call AgeOptions and tell the person that you think you’ve been scammed,” Slezak said. “Also, there can be billing errors. If you were in the hospital, they could have entered the wrong code. If something looks way off, like ‘I don’t remember getting that drug’ or ‘I don’t remember having this procedure. What is it? ‘ Call.”

As part of its commitment to combat Medicare fraud, AgeOptions is conducting two events this week, which is Medicare Fraud Prevention Week.

There will be a Spanish Language Senior Medicare Patrol event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Consulado General de Mexico, 204 S. Ashland Ave., Chicago.

A Fraud Fair Shred will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Atlas Regional Senior Center, 1767 E 79th St., Chicago.

The shredding event will give attendees the opportunity to make use of bins to securely shred sensitive and confidential documents and will be providing information on how to protect, detect and report Medicare fraud.

Vendors attending the event to equip attendees with tools needed to protect against fraud include AgeOptions, White Crane Wellness Center, the Attorney General’s Office, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Illinois Senior Health Insurance Program, Cook County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois Treasurer’s Office, Rush University/Rush Alzheimer’s Disease Center, Chicago Department of Family and Support Services and Illinois Comptroller’s Office.

“It is extremely important that we take the time to educate older adults in the state of Illinois surrounding the dangers of Medicare fraud,” Slezak said. “The Fraud Fair Shred event not only empowers these individuals but helps providers and caretakers to defend against scams and fraudulent activities aimed at Medicare beneficiaries, ensuring their access to essential healthcare services.”

To learn about Medicare fraud and events during Medicare Fraud Prevention Week, visit www.smpresource.org.