Seven charged in fatal Mag Mile smash-and-grab burglary

Seven men are being held in Cook County Jail in connection with a smash-and-grab burglary of the Louis Vuitton Chicago Michigan Avenue store that resulted in the death of a man on his way to work.

The seven have been charged with first-degree murder, burglary and retail theft.

Charged in the Sept. 11 incident were:

Darius Bowdry, 30

Harvey Fisher, 26

Alton Jackson, 37

Kellen McMiller, 35

Dejuan Wingard, 30

Anthony Hemphill, 22

Keith Perkins, 19

“This case is a heartbreaking example of the threat that these organized retail theft operations pose to the entire community,” said Cook County State’s Attorney Eileen O’Neill Burke. “Not only is the economic vitality of our city compromised by these crimes, but these offenders pose a physical danger to every one of us who live and work here.

“We will not tolerate it, and we will continue to seek detention and use all of our prosecutorial tools to bring accountability and appropriate charges to those who commit these brazen attacks.”

At 4:50 a.m. Sept. 11, at least a dozen offenders pulled up to the Louis Vuitton Chicago Michigan Avenue store in six stolen vehicles, according to prosecutors.

Multiple videos show a pickup truck backing up and ramming the store’s window, gaining entry.

The theft crew loaded merchandise, valued at nearly $700,000, into the stolen vehicles and fled, prosecutors said.

One of the fleeing vehicles was a black Kia allegedly driven by Dejuan Wingard. While driving 77 miles per hour down Michigan Avenue and accelerating through multiple red lights, the driver of the Kia collided with a Honda CRV driven by Mark Arceta, a 40-year-old Skokie man who was on his way to work, according to prosecutors.

Arceta was traveling through the intersection on Ohio Street on a green light and was following behind other cars when his vehicle was struck.

He was traveling to work for his last shift before going on paternity leave when he was killed, and his wife gave birth to a son shortly after the crash.

A second vehicle used in the theft operation, an Infiniti, fled from police down DuSable Lake Shore Drive. The Infiniti jumped over a concrete barrier before its tires blew out south of Randolph Street near Millennium Park.

Prosecutors said defendants Hemphill and Perkins attempted to flee on foot, but were apprehended. Two additional occupants of the Infiniti, prosecutors said,, are still at large.

After his arrest, Perkins allegedly slipped out of handcuffs while being escorted to a restroom and fled the Chicago police station before he was taken back into custody. He faces an additional charge of escape.

Of the $692,920 in goods stolen from the store, police have recovered $270,000 in goods.

Defendants Bowdry and McMiller are scheduled to appear in court Monday.

Defendants Fisher, Jackson, Wingard, Hemphill and Perkins are schedule to appear in court Oct. 1.