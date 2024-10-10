Sheriff: Chicago resident promoted prostitution

A 34-year-old man who worked as the doorman for an alleged brothel has been charged with promoting prostitution.

The charge follows a Cook County Sheriff’s Police Special Victims Unit investigation.

Special Victims Unit investigators took Shi Wang into custody Wednesday, following an undercover operation at the brothel, which operated at a massage parlor on the 2500 block of South Halsted Street in Chicago, Sheriff Tom Dart said.

Investigators said they learned that Wang set the prices for sexual acts, received proceeds from the acts, and helped set up the encounters with johns.

Later Wednesday, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office approved two Class 4 felonies of promoting prostitution against Wang, a resident of the 200 block of West 25th Place in Chicago.

Class 4 felonies are punishable by up to three years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000.

Wang was released from custody after being charged. His initial court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday.

Chicago building inspectors, who took part in the undercover operation along with Chicago police, closed down the business.

The women located inside the business were referred to the Sheriff’s Victim Support Services Unit.