Sheriff warns of phone scams

Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart is warning residents of telephone scams where callers identify as a Sheriff’s Office employee in an attempt to defraud victims.

In the scams, callers are using the names and titles of Sheriff’s Office employees and ordering victims to immediately provide personal information, such as a signature sample or make payments over the phone.

The caller may also use legal or police jargon during the call to sound like a law-enforcement official and attempt to intimidate the victims.

Dart said residents should be aware that the calls are scams. He said Sheriff’s Department officers do not ask for immediate compliance with orders over the phone. They also do not ask for payment over the phone or via a money-transfer app, according to the sheriff.

Individuals who believe they have been a victim of the scam are asked to call the Sheriff’s Police Investigation Section at 708-865-4896 or the Sheriff’s Police non-emergency number at 847-635-1188.