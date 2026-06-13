Sheriff’s Police conduct traffic safety checkpoint

Cook County Sheriff’s Police will be conducting a traffic safety checkpoint in Crestwood.

The checkpoint is scheduled to run from 6 p.m. Thursday to 1 a.m. Friday near Cal Sag Road and Cicero Avenue.

Officers at the checkpoint will ensure drivers are complying with Illinois driver’s license and registration requirements, as well as with the state’s seat belt and child safety restraint laws. Police will also be on the lookout for impaired driving.

The aim of checkpoints is to emphasize roadway safety, increase seat belt use by motorists, promote the importance of safe travel, and help reduce the number of vehicle crashes in Cook County, according to Sheriff Tom Dart.

The checkpoint is funded through a grant from the Illinois Department of Transportation.