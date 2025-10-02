Sheriff’s Police look to serve, not just enforce  

Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart was running the risk of being locked up in the same jail he oversees during the housing crisis of 2008.

“At that time, I was not evicting people. I put a moratorium on it,” Dart said. “I was being sued and there was a strong indication that I was going to be locked up.

“At the time, having five young kids, I figured I better look into what I am getting into here.”

Dart, just two years into the position at that point, said during his research he found that the mandate for an Illinois sheriff “was incredibly broad.”

The former state legislator said at a Sept. 23 City Club of Chicago luncheon that those far-reaching powers have let him put his social consciousness into action

“For someone like me, it’s been kind of a dream job,” Dart said.

He admitted that some people may look at his out-of-the-box thinking as going beyond the scope of what a sheriff should be doing.

“A normal person without any agenda would say, ‘Tom, you’re really outside where you should be,’ but with the purview of the office it allows me to really be creative in approaching problems, many of which have been around forever,” the sheriff said.

Dart pointed to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office helping residents of far south suburban Ford Heights which the county polices, as one of his data-driven solutions

“Ford Heights is one of the poorest towns in America. It’s been that way forever,” Dart said. “When I was looking at the data one day because I’m curious about the numbers … I saw all of these traffic stops we were doing and, in addition to traffic stops, all the tickets we were writing” for equipment issues with vehicles, such as a tail light being out.

“I said, ‘This is wildly illogical and close to thoughtless,’” Dart said “Here we have one of the poorest towns in the United States. You would imagine the vehicles in that town would have lots of different issues, and what are we doing to advance our society? We’re giving them more of a burden with tickets and court cases that are wildly expensive and that is making things better? No!”

Dart said now, instead of handing county residents a ticket, Sheriff’s Police often hand them a card to get their vehicle problems fixed free of charge.

“They are wildly thankful. They’re surprised as heck,” Dart said of program participants. “We had a little problem with attendance in the beginning because people thought it was one of my scams where I try to arrest everyone (bringing together and arresting suspects under a ruse, such as being prize winners).

“So, once we got through that and people realized ‘No, no, it’s the real deal,’ people started coming out in large numbers.”

Dart said one woman told him her car was sitting in her driveway for more than three months and she was taking multiple bus routes to get to work every day because she couldn’t afford to fix a broken tail light.

“I was like ‘This is not what a thoughtful society does,’” the sheriff said.

He said the program is one way in which Sheriff’s Police are trying to connect with the communities they serve.

“We can’t arrest our way out of these problems. It’s insane. There’s no scenario where that will ever work,” Dart said. “There are other ways to do these things where you’re actually working with people to try to get them into better places.”

The sheriff noted that more than half of the calls his officers respond to involve mental health issues.

In another move atypical of law enforcement, county officers go to the scene with a tablet that can connect a troubled individual or one of his or her family members with a mental health professional.

“Everyone is talking about this and that and ‘we need to get doctors and nurses there,’” Dart said. “If you can figure out a fiscally conceivable way to do that, I am all ears, all ears, but in the meantime, I really want to help real people today because they deserve it.

“They deserve a serious society that is going to help them, not with these aspirational things.”

The sheriff mentioned he will also be sending a school bus as a mobile library to communities without a library or a library that is difficult for some people to get to on a regular basis.

