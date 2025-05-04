Sheriff’s Police plan checkpoint in Morton Grove

Cook County Sheriff’s Police will be conducting a roadside safety checkpoint Friday in Morton Grove.

The checkpoint, in partnership with the Morton Grove Police Department, is scheduled for Friday evening near Harlem Avenue and Dempster Street. Officers at the checkpoint will ensure drivers are complying with Illinois driver’s license and registration requirements as well as with the state’s seat belt and child restraint laws.

Officers will also be on the lookout for impaired driving.

The aim of the checkpoint is to emphasize roadway safety, increase seat belt use by motorists, promote safe travel and help reduce the number of vehicle crashes in Cook County.

The checkpoint is funded through a grant from the Illinois Department of Transportation.