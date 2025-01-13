Six charged in Bloomington area sex sting

Six charged in Bloomington area sex stingChronicle Media — January 12, 2025
Six men were arrested on sex charges during a two-day Illinois State Police operation.
The State Police’s Criminal Investigation Trafficking Enforcement Bureau conducted the human trafficking demand suppression operation Jan. 8-9 in the Bloomington area. The operation focused on identifying individuals seeking to engage in commercial sex acts.
Arrested were:
- Nathan Hansen, 45, of Bloomington
- David Teran, 25, of Bloomington
- Steve Adma, 21, of Galesburg
- Khalid Farah, 21, of Arlington Heights
- Larry Miller, 60, of Tolono
- Michael Morris, 33, of Forest City
All the men were charged with traveling to meet a minor, a Class 3 felony; indecent solicitation of a child on the internet, a Class 4 felony; indecent solicitation/aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a Class 3 felony; solicitation to meet a child 5 years of age or older, a Class 4 felony; and grooming, a Class 4 felony.
Police noted Hansen was also charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony.
They added that Morris was charged with two counts of each of the sex charges.
Class 3 felonies are punishable by two to five years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000. Class 4 felonies are punishable by one to three years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000.
The operation was part of a multifaceted Illinois State Police approach aimed at stopping human trafficking. ISP special agents, officers from State Police troops 3 and 5, ISP Swat, Task Force 6, ISP analysts, the Vermillion Enforcement Group, East Central Illinois Drug Task Force, North Central Narcotics Task Force and Intelligence Support Unit partnered with the Bloomington Police Department and Department of Child and Family Services for the operation. The McLean County State’s Attorney’s Office also provided support for the operation.
Human trafficking is the use of force, fraud or coercion to compel a person into commercial sex acts, labor or service against their will. State Police officials note the agency continues its multifaceted approach toward protecting the most vulnerable with its ongoing statewide human trafficking enforcement operations.
To learn about signs of human trafficking, visit https://humantraffickinghotline.org/en/human-trafficking/recognizing-signs.
If you suspect human trafficking, contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888, text *233733 or email ISP.CrimeTips@illinois.gov.
For information, visit www.humantraffckinghotline.org.