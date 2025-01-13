Six charged in Bloomington area sex sting

The State Police’s Criminal Investigation Trafficking Enforcement Bureau conducted the human trafficking demand suppression operation Jan. 8-9 in the Bloomington area. The operation focused on identifying individuals seeking to engage in commercial sex acts.

Six men were arrested on sex charges during a two-day Illinois State Police operation.

Arrested were:

All the men were charged with traveling to meet a minor, a Class 3 felony; indecent solicitation of a child on the internet, a Class 4 felony; indecent solicitation/aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a Class 3 felony; solicitation to meet a child 5 years of age or older, a Class 4 felony; and grooming, a Class 4 felony.

Police noted Hansen was also charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony.

They added that Morris was charged with two counts of each of the sex charges.

Class 3 felonies are punishable by two to five years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000. Class 4 felonies are punishable by one to three years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000.