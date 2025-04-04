Six in custody for Oak Park murder

The Oak Park Police Department has six people in custody in connection with the murder of a South Holland man this morning.

Police were called to the 600 block of South Boulevard shortly before 1:25 a.m. for calls of shots fired.

Three adults and three juveniles are in police custody in connection with the incident.

The victim has been identified as Corey Gates, 54.

Police said Gates was found lying on the street with a gunshot wound. Gates was transported to Loyola University Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

A witness said that five males wearing black clothing fled the scene on foot.

Officers observed five individuals matching their descriptions running eastbound on Pleasant Street. The subjects were detained and transported to the Oak Park police station.

A sixth individual was later taken into custody in connection with the murder.

Oak Park police and the West Suburban Major Crimes Task Force continue to investigate the case.