Smokin’ deals for your Easter celebrations

Chicago area offerings and deals for Easter include:

Chicago Culinary Kitchen, 2391 N. Hicks Road, Palatine: Offering a Texas BBQ-inspired Easter catering menu for meat lovers or anyone looking to serve a flavorful twist on the traditional holiday meal . Highlights include smoked boneless pit ham, smoked prime rib, pork loin, sliced brisket, Amish chicken, and sides like tallow mashed potatoes and French onion green beans. Desserts such as blueberry banana cream pie and Fireball bread pudding can round out the spread. Orders are due by Friday, with pickup from noon to 2 p.m. April 20. Orders can be placed by visiting chicagoculinarykitchen.com/easter.

The Easter menu includes:

Boneless pit ham, 8–9 pounds, $165

Boneless pork loin, 5 pounds, $50

Smoked prime rib, 5 pounds, $190; 10 pounds, $380

Sliced brisket, 5 pounds, $145; 10 pounds, $275

Pulled pork, 5 pounds, $95; 10 pounds, $180

Miller Farms Amish chicken, whole chicken, $26

Tallow mashed potatoes, half pan, $60; full pan, $110

French onion green beans, half pan, $60; full pan $110

Blueberry banana cream pie, 9” round, $50

Fireball bread pudding, half pan, $60; full pan, $110

Clara’s Restaurant in Woodridge: Offering a catering package designed to serve 8-10 adults for $195 plus tax. The meal will be prepared cold with detailed reheating instructions, allowing families to have a holiday celebration at home. The package includes Bruschetta Di Roma, Caesar salad, Vesuvio potatoes, and a choice of Breast of Chicken Parmigiana, Chicken Limone, or Lasagna. Guests can also select from three pasta options; Rotini, Radiatore, or Rigatini – served in a Primavera sauce. For dessert, a Tiramisu and Cannoli platter. Orders must be placed by April 16. Pick-up is available between 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. April 18-19. Clara’s will be closed Easter Sunday. Clara’s, one of the Chicago area’s longest standing Italian restaurants, is a iconic family-owned eatery celebrating 38 years in business. For information, visit www.clarasrestaurant.com.

Cooper’s Hawk: Locations will be open Easter Saturday and Sunday, featuring Brunch & Bubbles until 2 p.m. both days. Guests can partake in chef-inspired brunch dishes alongside handcrafted sparkling cocktails. The brunch menu features Crème Brûlée French Toast, smoked brisket hash, Breakfast Gnocchi Carbonara, and Chilaquiles, as well as lighter options like Jammy Eggs and avocado toast and smoked salmon toast. For the table, salted caramel doughnuts offer a sweet start to the meal, and a kids’ menu is also available. Brunch beverages take center stage, with offerings such as the Rock Star Mimosa, Raspberry Bellini, Boozy Iced Coffee, and Cooper’s Hawk Bloody Mary. Guests can also have $5 Classic Mimosas and Brunch Sangria. Reservations can be made at https://chwinery.com/.

Old Town Pour House (Oak Brook and Naperville): Open on Easter Sunday, serving brunch until 3 p.m. Guests can partake of stuffed french toast, avocado toast, Chilaquiles and chicken & waffles, alongside options like the Breakfast burger, brisket biscuits & gravy, and steak & eggs. Brunch cocktails include Peach Ring Rosé, Boozy Iced Coffee, and the Hot Blooded Bloody Mary, loaded with garnishes. Mimosa flights and breakfast shots will be offered. Old Town locations are Oak Brook, 8 Oak Brook Center and Naperville, 1703 Freedom Drive.

Taverna Violi in Oak Brook: On Easter Sunday, guests can have the Breakfast Pita with chicken feta sausage and spicy feta spread, Crispy Filo Tyropita with Graviera cheese and honey, and short rib hash with egglant and black truffle bechamel. Lighter options include the Spinach & Feta Omelet, avacado toast with Confit tomato, and Greek yogurt with berries and honey. For something sweet, there is the Breakfast Bougtsa — a warm semolina custard wrapped in Filo with caramel and cinnamon sugar — or Griddled Pancakes topped with summer berry preserves and whipped Greek yogurt. Reservations can be made at www.tavernavioli.com/.

I/O Godfrey, 127 W. Huron (at LaSalle), Chicago, invites families to celebrate Easter Sunday with a brunch buffet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will feature an Easter egg hunt and an appearance by the Easter Bunny. The buffet features an omelet station, a prime rib and ham carving station, and a pancake and french toast station. Other offerings include salads, pasta, seasonal soups, sushi, and desserts such as chocolate-covered strawberries and cake pops. Easter brunch is priced at $65 per adult and $15 per child under age 12. Reservations can be made at www.exploretock.com/iogodfrey/detail/331074/easter-brunch-buffet.