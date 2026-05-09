Son charged in Oak Lawn man’s murder

A teenager has been charged in connection with his Oak Lawn father’s death.

Sami Mdanat, 18, is charged in the case.

At 10:45 p.m. Monday, Oak Lawn police responded to a residence on the 10400 block of South Austin Avenue for a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male inside the residence suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

A large-caliber firearm was recovered at the scene, police said.

Officers rendered aid and requested medical personnel. The victim was transported by the Oak Lawn Fire Department to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Ayed Mdanat, 50, a resident of the 10400 block of South Austin.

Responding officers said they quickly identified the offender as the victim’s 18-year-old son, Sami, who had fled the area on foot. Officers established an outer perimeter, and Sami Mdanat was located a short time later near the scene.

Oak Lawn detectives initiated an investigation, which included executing multiple search warrants. Detectives presented evidence to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office, which approved a charge of first-degree murder against Sami Mdanat.

Sami Mdanat’s next court appearance is scheduled for May 29 in Cook County Circuit Court in Bridgeview.