South suburban banks robbed

Chronicle MediaAugust 23, 2024

The offender who robbed Old National Bank in Chicago Heights and Fifth-Third Bank in Oak Forest on Friday. (FBI photo) 

Two south suburban banks were robbed Friday.

The FBI said the same individual robbed the Old National Bank in Chicago Heights and then the Fifth-Third Bank in Oak Forest. 

FBI agents said the offender robbed Old National, 1030 Dixie Highway, Chicago Heights, at 4:50 p.m. Friday. He then traveled to Fifth-Third, 15533 S. Cicero Ave., Oak Forest, and robbed that bank. 

In both robberies, the man made a verbal demand for funds and showed a silver handgun. 

He was described as black, 30-40 years of age, with a medium build, and wearing a gray or beige T-shirt, light-colored jeans with ripped knees, a black cross-body bag and black sneakers.  

In the Chicago Heights robbery, he wore a dark-colored baseball cap. In the Oak Forest robbery, he wore a green bucket hat. 

No injuries were reported in either robbery. 

The suspect fled both banks on foot. He was still at large as of press time. 

 

Tagged with:

Ad 1 – 300×250 – Google ROS

Trending News

Ad 3 – 300×600 – Post Pages – Google ROS