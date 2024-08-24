South suburban banks robbed

South suburban banks robbedChronicle Media — August 23, 2024
Two south suburban banks were robbed Friday.
The FBI said the same individual robbed the Old National Bank in Chicago Heights and then the Fifth-Third Bank in Oak Forest.
FBI agents said the offender robbed Old National, 1030 Dixie Highway, Chicago Heights, at 4:50 p.m. Friday. He then traveled to Fifth-Third, 15533 S. Cicero Ave., Oak Forest, and robbed that bank.
In both robberies, the man made a verbal demand for funds and showed a silver handgun.
He was described as black, 30-40 years of age, with a medium build, and wearing a gray or beige T-shirt, light-colored jeans with ripped knees, a black cross-body bag and black sneakers.
In the Chicago Heights robbery, he wore a dark-colored baseball cap. In the Oak Forest robbery, he wore a green bucket hat.
No injuries were reported in either robbery.
The suspect fled both banks on foot. He was still at large as of press time.