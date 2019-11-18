South Suburban College holds open house for manufacturing program

South Suburban College is holding a Certified Production Technician Open House from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21 in Room 5170 of the college’s Oak Forest Center.

The Oak Forest Center is located at 16333 S. Kilbourn.

The Open House will feature a program overview from 6-6:30 p.n. with lab tours and questions from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

The Certified Production Technician curriculum is a two-semester program designed to build the core competencies of manufacturing production to prepare students for internships and entry-level positions in manufacturing. There are 741 openings in the Chicago area for CPTs with an average salary range of $17.50 to $19.22. The field is projected to have 5 percent growth through 2026. CPT students have the potential of earning five industry-recognized credentials through the National Safety Council (forklift operator).

The Workforce Equity Initiative supports the Certified Production Technician program. As part of the program, students will be eligible for financial assistance with textbooks and testing fees as well as tuition based on additional criteria. Participants will also be eligible for support services such as tutoring and career coaching.

For information, contact Anna Helwig at ahelwig@ssc.edu or call the Building Construction and Industrial Technology Office at (708) 596-2000, ext. 2664.