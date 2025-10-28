Southland CEO’s podcast explores how AI is transforming economies

The newest episode of “The First Million is Always the Hardest” podcast turns the microphone around as guest host Aria Quinn interviews Bo Kemp, the show’s creator and host, for a conversation about the tranformative power of artificial intelligence.

In “The AI Shift: Bo Kemp on What AI Means for the Future of Wealth, Work, and the World.” Kemp, CEO of the Southland Development Authority, and Quinn explore how AI is not just reshaping industries — like the Southland’s manufacturing sector, where robotics and automation are redefining efficiency and production — but also how it’s transforming the fabric of society. They discuss the K-shaped economic impact of automation, in which technological gains for some sectors contrast sharply with job displacement and economic uncertainty.

“The same AI systems that drive innovation in manufacturing and new energy industries are also creating existential questions about human purpose, value, and security,” said Kemp. “We’re not just facing an industrial revolution — but a cultural and spiritual one as well.”

The episode dives into questions, such as

What happens when automation outpaces employment and consumer spending — the backbone of the economy?

Can Universal Basic Income offer a safety net, or is it incompatible with the very ideals of Western capitalism?

As AI transforms productivity and power, will status and wealth be redefined in a world no longer built on scarcity?

Kemp also highlights the growing demand for energy as AI and robotics drive new infrastructure needs across data centers, manufacturing, and smart technologies — signaling both opportunity and urgency for sustainable innovation in the Southland and beyond.

Kemp’s perspective: AI is neither a savior nor a destroyer, but a tool — one that could usher in an era of abundance if guided by ethics, equity, and imagination.

“This is a conversation about more than technology,” added Quinn. “It’s about what kind of world we want to build — and who we want to become in it.”

Episode 10 of “The First Million is Always the Hardest” is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and other platforms.

