St. Patrick’s Day deals, restaurant anniversary highlighted

St. Patrick’s Day deals and a restaurant anniversary celebration are among upcoming highlighted items in the Chicago area entertainment scene..

Culinary Kitchen

Chicago Culinary Kitchen in Palatine is offering specials to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

The restaurant, located at 2391 N. Hicks Road, is a Texas-inspired barbecue destination known for its meats, which are smoked daily over kiln-dried cherry wood. Drawing on global flavors and culinary adventures, Chicago Culinary Kitchen aims to deliver a dining experience that blends flavors, craft beer and a rock ‘n’ roll atmosphere.

Dine-in & carryout specials available March 16 only are:

Corned beef & cabbage: A half-pound of smoked corned beef, 8 ounces of hot potato salad, 8 ounces of cabbage and bacon, marble rye bread and mustard for $30

The Super Katz Sandwich: A smoked corned beef Reuben sandwich topped with melted Havarti, sauerkraut, onions, 1000 Island dressing and sweet pickles on a toasted marble rye for $17.95.

Catering packages are available, starting at $110, via the restaurant’s website or by calling 847-701-8243 by Monday.

City Cruises

City Cruises Chicago is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day on the water.

The water-based experiences company’s Seadog cruise will offer close views of the dyeing of the Chicago River on Saturday, along with views of the city’s architecture.

City Cruises is also offering a St. Patrick’s Day Signature Lunch Cruise on Lake Michigan, which offers a lunch buffet, DJ and views of Chicago’s skyline and lake.

On March 16, City Cruises is offering a St. Patrick’s Day Premier Plus Bottomless Mimosa Cruise on the Chicago River featuring a chef-prepared brunch, bottomless mimosas and views of the green-dyed river and Chicago landmarks.

For information on cruises, go to www.cityexperiences.com/chicago/.

Clara’s

Clara’s, an Italian restaurant in Woodridge, is celebrating its 38th anniversary on Thursday.

In honor of the anniversary, the restaurant owners are inviting Chicago area residents to help celebrate nearly four decades of business with an Italian meal, wine and conversation.

Clara’s, located at 6550 Route 53, is rolling back its menu to the 1987 opening-day prices for Thursday.

The one-day menu includes:

$1 Soakers, $1.50 for melted cheese

$1.25 garlic bread, $1.75 with melted cheese

$4.50 choice of pasta with tomato sauce or meat sauce

$6.25 stuffed shells

$6.25 manicotti Sant’ Angelo

$6.75 choice of pasta with alfredo or primavera sauce

$6.75 lasagna

$1.50 tiramisu

In addition to the anniversary celebration, Clara’s will be kicking off its annual fundraising campaign, where 100 percent of the proceeds from its house-made lemon delight is donated to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.