State Police honor forensic scientist

A Chicago-based Illinois State Police forensic scientist has been honored.

Aimee Stevens, who serves as a forensic scientist III in the Firearms/Toolmarks section at the Forensic Science Laboratory in Chicago, has been lauded.

The Illinois State Police named Stevens its 2024 Forensic Scientist of the Year in an announcement Friday.

State Police leaders said that throughout her career, Stevens has been a model of professionalism, knowledge, and service. They said Stevens is a highly skilled analyst and her commitment to providing quality forensic science services is exceptional. Stevens maintains her level of productivity while participating in leadership roles for multiple forensic science sections at both state and national levels, according to Illinois State Police.

They added that Stevens is an example of ISP’s values of integrity, service, and pride.

“She truly embraces the department’s mission as demonstrated by her work ethic and leadership to the state and forensic science community,” State Police leaders said in announcing her honor.

State Police Director Brendan Kelly gathered Friday with ISP staff and their families, local law enforcement officers, and members of the public for the annual ISP Awards Ceremony. The ceremony was held to recognize individuals for their contributions to public safety in 2024.

Kelly presented individuals with the Director’s Award of Distinction, Medal of Valor, Medal for Honor, Achievement Medal, Purple Heart Medal, Lifesaving Medal, and Meritorious Service Medal. Each award recipient was recognized for their service to ISP and the residents of Illinois.

“ISP’s greatest strength is our people – troopers, specials agents, telecommunicators, analysts, forensic scientists” said Kelly. “The people we recognize this year embody ISP’s core values of integrity, service, and pride. Thank you to those who have bravely and selflessly answered the call to pursue justice, protect the public, and serve your community.”

In addition to the Director’s Awards, eight ISP employees received recognition for service during 2024. Recognition was given to the ISP Officer of the Year, Special Agent of the Year, ​ Telecommunicator of the Year, Forensic Scientist of the Year, and Public Safety Support Staff Member of the Year.