State Police issue 81 safety-check citations

State Police issue 81 safety-check citationsChronicle Media — September 2, 2025
Illinois State Police issued 81 citations during roadside safety checks in four counties during August.
State Police Troop 3 Commander Capt. Patrick Manno announced the results of safety checks held last month in Cook, DuPage, Kane and Will counties. Issued citations were:
- Driving under influence: 0
- Other alcohol/drug citations: 4
- Occupant restraint: 14
- Registration: 48
- Driver’s license: 25
- Insurance: 22
- Total citations: 81
- Written warnings: 74
Roadside safety checks are designed to takie DUI offenders off the roads. The project is funded by the Illinois Department of Transportation.