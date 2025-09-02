State Police issue 81 safety-check citations

Illinois State Police issued 81 citations during roadside safety checks in four counties during August.

State Police Troop 3 Commander Capt. Patrick Manno announced the results of safety checks held last month in Cook, DuPage, Kane and Will counties. Issued citations were:

Driving under influence: 0

Other alcohol/drug citations: 4

Occupant restraint: 14

Registration: 48

Driver’s license: 25

Insurance: 22

Total citations: 81

Written warnings: 74

Roadside safety checks are designed to takie DUI offenders off the roads. The project is funded by the Illinois Department of Transportation.