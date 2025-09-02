State Police issue 81 safety-check citations

Chronicle MediaSeptember 2, 2025

Illinois State Police conducted roadside safety checks in Cook, DuPage, Kane and Will counties during August, with 81 individuals being issued citations. (State Police photo)

Illinois State Police issued 81 citations during roadside safety checks in four counties during August.

State Police Troop 3 Commander Capt. Patrick Manno announced the results of safety checks held last month in Cook, DuPage, Kane and Will counties. Issued citations were:

  • Driving under influence: 0
  • Other alcohol/drug citations: 4
  • Occupant restraint: 14
  • Registration: 48
  • Driver’s license: 25
  • Insurance: 22
  • Total citations: 81
  • Written warnings: 74

Roadside safety checks are designed to takie DUI offenders off the roads. The project is funded by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

 

