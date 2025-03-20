State Police seek help in solving 2007 death

BLUE ISLAND – The Illinois State Police’s Division of Criminal Investigations continues to investigate the death of 17-year-old Christopher Pineda in 2007 and is asking for the public’s help to provide any information that may help solve the case.

On March 30, 2007, the Blue Island Police Department responded to a call about a body found in the Little Calumet River near Broadway Street and Aulwurm Drive. Upon arrival, they discovered a deceased male who had been submerged in water.

BIPD requested ISP handle the investigation as the waterway was under ISP’s jurisdiction. The male was later identified as missing 17-year-old Christopher Pineda of Chicago. Evidence indicated that Pineda had sustained blunt force trauma to the head and died as a result of his injuries.

According to Pineda’s friends and family, on March 23, 2007, he went to school at Whitney Young High School, and afterward, went with his girlfriend to her place of employment on the South Side of Chicago. Pineda did not stay long and told his girlfriend that he was heading home.

Pineda was last seen walking northbound on Ewing Avenue near 108th Street in Chicago.

At the time of his disappearance, he was described as a Hispanic male, 17, 5’5” 150 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and wearing jeans, a black Polo shirt with gold stripes, black hooded sweatshirt and gym shoes.

If anyone recalls seeing Pineda before his death or has any information about his death, including seeing him with anyone, witnessing or hearing about him being beaten or placed in the water, or anything else they believe can help investigators, they should send a tip on the State Police’s Pineda website,

https://isptips.illinois.gov/content/soi/isp-tips/en/investigations/202503318-christopher-pineda.html or call 847-608-3200.