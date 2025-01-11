State Tourism Office promotes playing hooky

To embrace the 2025 Rose Parade’s theme of “Best Day Ever!,” Enjoy Illinois partnered with Paramount Pictures to transport parade viewers to iconic Chicago’s destinations with its float called, “Play Hooky in Illinois.”

The parade scene from the film “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” served as the inspiration for the float.

Officials from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, Office of Tourism (Enjoy Illinois) led the effort to have Illinois once again in the Rose Parade.

The float featured artist and Illinois native Brian Culbertson who performed two songs from the movie, “Danke Schoen” and “Twist & Shout.” Joining him was Ferris Bueller lookalike and dancer Tyler Lankston, originally from Central Illinois, who lip synced to the performances just like the scene from the film. The performance featured dancers dressed as characters from the movie including Bavarian festival goers, office workers and construction crew members.

“We (were) incredibly proud to showcase Illinois at the 2025 Rose Parade, highlighting the state as a world-class travel destination while spotlighting Chicago’s iconic landmarks and timeless appeal,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. “Participating in the Rose Parade allows us to connect with more than 50 million viewers worldwide, inspiring them to discover all that Illinois has to offer, from its bustling cities to its charming small towns and stunning natural landscapes.”

“We (were) thrilled to welcome Enjoy Illinois back to the Rose Parade, where they continue to capture the magic of America’s New Year Celebration,” said David Eads, Pasadena Tournament of Roses CEO.

“Their creativity and dedication to bringing beloved cultural moments to life make them a valued partner…”

The Enjoy Illinois float featured a recreation of the film’s Von Steuben Day Parade in Chicago, the Wrigley Field marquee, the Flamingo sculpture in Federal Plaza, and two of the city’s skyscrapers, Willis Tower and the Crain Communications Building, known for its diamond-shaped roof. Adding to the film references, the float included a red sports car crashing through a window and the “Save Ferris” water tower.

Lastly, the float featured a floral tribute inspired by the painting, “A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte” from the Art Institute of Chicago, capturing one of the film’s scenes.

To complement the float, Enjoy Illinois introduced a “Live Like Ferris” trip itinerary on EnjoyIllinois.com. The three-day itinerary invites travelers to visit the movie’s featured destinations—from Chicago to the North Shore and beyond—while uncovering additional Illinois attractions along the way.

Paramount Pictures’ comedy captures the adventures of Ferris and his friends as they relish the freedom of being not quite grown up during a single day off in the Windy City.

In 2014, “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” was added to the Library of Congress’s National Film Registry, which serves as a compendium of films judged to be culturally, aesthetically or historically important. The film is available to watch on digital or disc.

The 22-foot-tall Enjoy Illinois float was brought to life by nearly 12,000 volunteer hours and showcased an array of floral sculptures featuring more than 34,000 roses. Highlights were the Federal Plaza’s Flamingo statue crafted from red strawflowers, the Wrigley Field marquee designed with large lima beans, navy beans and pink strawflowers, and the “Save Ferris” water tower created from white mums and black bean lettering.

Following the parade, the Enjoy Illinois float was on display at the Tournament of Roses Floatfest in Pasadena where visitors could see the float up close and partake in Illinois-themed photo opportunities. The “Play Hooky in Illinois” float marked Enjoy Illinois’ third consecutive appearance at The Rose Parade.