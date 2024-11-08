State trooper hit on Chicago expressway

An Illinois State trooper was hit Monday on Interstate 57 while investigating an accident.

The trooper’s marked squad car was parked on the right shoulder of northbound I-57 near 108th Street with its emergency lights activated, handling an earlier two-vehicle crash.

Illinois State Police said the trooper was standing on the grassy embankment just east of the roadway when a black Hyundai traveling northbound failed to move over, drove onto the shoulder, and struck the trooper and the two vehicles that had been in the accident.

The trooper was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The alleged driver of the Hyundai. Dario Lopez-Arevalo of Robbins, was charged with aggravated Scott’s Law violation, a Class 4 felony; and given citations for no valid driver’s license – never issued, operation of an uninsured motor vehicle, and multiple other vehicle code violations.

If convicted of the Scott’s Law violation, Lopez-Arevalo faces from one to three years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000.

Scott’s Law, also referred to as the Move Over Law, is named after Chicago fire Lt. Scott Gillen, who was struck and killed in 2000 while responding to a traffic accident.

It is the second Move Over crash involving a Chicago area trooper in a week. On Oct. 29, another ISP squad car was struck near Joliet, and the suspect was charged with driving under the influence.

Already in 2024, ISP has suffered 21 Move Over Law-related crashes statewide with 10 troopers injured. In 2023, ISP had 21 Move Over Law-related crashes with seven troopers injured. State Police had 25 Scott’s Law crashes in 2022, leaving 13 troopers injured.

ISP reminds the public the Move Over Law requires all drivers to move over when approaching an emergency vehicle or any vehicle with its emergency or hazard lights activated.

A person who violates the Move Over Law faces a fine of no less than $250 and no more than $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of between six months and two years.

Additional information can be found at https://isp.maps.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/340d57cd956c453da2de25af804c268d.