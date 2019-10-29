StoryStudio Writers Festival aims to foster community, support writers

It was a gathering that was somehow both organized and informal.

For the second year in a row, StoryStudio Chicago, a Ravenswood based writer education nonprofit, organized the StoryStudio Writers Festival.

Held at Columbia College on the weekend on Oct. 5-6, it invited aspiring and professional writers from across the Chicago are to make connections, hone their craft and get some insight on the business aspects of getting their work published. The attendees that spoke to the Chronicle said that they appreciated the less formal atmosphere and the sense of fellowship, which let them learn something and make connections without feeling pressured to do everything just right.

According to its website, StoryStudio was founded in 2003 by author Jill Pollack Since 2007, it has been based in a suite at the industrial loft near Union Pacific North Metra line, at 4043 N. Ravenswood Ave.

While writing classes are StoryStudio’s bread and butter, it also offers one-on-one coaching and organizes writing-related events such as student and instructor readings, write-in sessions during the National Novel Writing Month. Most recently, on Jan. 25, it acquired Chicago Review of Books literature blog and, with it, its annual CHIRBy Awards, which recognizes Chicago authors.

The Storystudio Writers Festival isn’t the only writing conference that happens in Chicago. Chicago Writers Association, for example, organizes Uncommon Writers Conference, while Northwestern University School of Professional Studies organizes an annual Summer Writers’ Conference.

Jen Coffeen, the Marketing Director at StoryStudio, told the Chronicle that she and author Rebecca Makkai, StoryStudio’s current Artistic Director, wanted to do a writers conference of their own for a long time. Last year, Makkai decided to make the previously for-profit StoryStduio into a nonprofit.

“We felt it was the perfect time to host our first Festival,” Coffeen said.

The way they saw it, she explained, was that StoryStudio’s mission has always been to build a community of writers that explores and celebrates the written word, and an event like that was a fitting extension of that mission.

“We wanted to bring outside agents, editors, and authors to Chicago and give our students the opportunity to broaden their writing community and take their writing to the next level,” Coffeen said.

She said that the 2018 event was “absolutely a success,” so it made sense to do it again this year.

Most of the festival time was devoted to panels. Each panel lasted around 75 minutes, and three different panels were held during any given time slot. During the lunch break, attendees were free to either eat their lunches on their own or take their food to one of the three less formal “roundtables” — one that focused on screenwriting, one that focused on writing more literary novels and one that focused on speculative fiction, a broad category that includes science fiction, fantasy, horror and other fiction that included some fantastic element.

While the attendees had to sign up for panels when they bought tickets, the Chronicle found that, in practice, attendees were free to go to whatever panels they wanted.

Generally speaking, the panels could be divided into two categories — ones dealing with the craft of writing and ones designed to help writers better understand the ins and outs of the publishing process. For example, the Research and Imagination panel asked five Chicago authors to share how they approach research.

Author Vu Tran, whose debut novel, “Dragonfish,” is set in Las Vegas, the city where he used to live, said that while, originally, he wanted to depict the city as accurately as possible, he ultimately decided to focus on capturing the feel of the city. Similarly, when researching history, he tapped into personal accounts.

“I found those nuggets of information that doesn’t make the world factually true, but it does make it emotionally true,” Tran said.

Author Nami Mun, whose novel, “Miles from Nowhere,” featured a protagonist who ran away from home, said that, even though she was a teen runaway herself, she specifically didn’t want to rely on her own experiences, choosing instead to interview teens who lived in the shelter and draw on their accounts.

“I got to hear their journals and letters to their parents, and I couldn’t believe how … hilarious those letters are, and there were so many anecdotes in there,” Mun reflected. “There are really funny comments when you’re living on the streets, and it’s OK to write both.”

To get a sense of the more publishing-oriented panels, the Chronicle attended “What We Wish Our Writers Knew: Agents on the Industry” panel, where five literary agents tried to explain what the process of getting and working with an agent looks like from the agent’s perspective.

Joanna MacKenzie shared what wound up being a common sentiment — that while creativity is an important part of writing, earning a living from writing means treating it like a job.

“The fact that it is a career, and it is not just about writing, that it transcends that, and you have to be a partner about this,” she said.

All agents agreed that they wanted to find new voices, but the more clients they have, the less time they have to seek out new ones. And that also meant that, when they get query letters, chances are pretty good that their assistants or interns read them first.

“My assistant reads all my query letters first,” said agent Marya Spence, “She’s very helpful, I love her, she’s brilliant, she’s a second set of eyes. That’s the way things get streamlined to me.”

Agent Anjali Singh noted that she doesn’t have an assistant — but it does mean it may take weeks for her to respond.

In addition to the panels, attendees could take advantage of one-on-one sessions with agents and editors. Those had to be reserved ahead of time, and spaces were limited.

Coffeen said that, unlike last year, StoryStudio was able to secure a keynote speaker — author and poet Garth Greenwell, who spoke about the value of creating and the way writing can resonate even if readers find the writer’s views objectionable, or even if the writing itself has objectionable aspects. And Coffeen said that, this time around, StoryStudio wanted to “reach further into the Chicago community,” so they held a free public conversation event, where Makkai interviewed Greenwell in front of an audience, and attendees had a chance to ask questions.

Ultimately, Coffeen said, the festival was about more than panels and meeting publishing professionals.

“We offer writers a chance to meet and engage with other aspiring writers — an excellent way to find writing groups, friends who will provide feedback and advice,” she said.

When asked whether they had any plans for next year’s festival, Coffeen said that they are already brainstorming ideas.

“The hard part is always narrowing [the ideas] down,” she said. “I know we’ll want to keep the focus on craft while giving attendees a chance to explore the publishing world.”