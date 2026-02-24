Suspect charged in Arlington Heights home invasion

A home invasion in Arlington Heights on Thursday turned into a 7 ½-hour standoff.

Police said the suspect, Alex Pacino, 50, a resident of the 900 block of West Euclid in Arlington Heights, surrendered around 3 p.m. Thursday after a prolonged negotiation and tactical deployment.

Pacino was charged with home invasion including discharging a firearm, and aggravated discharge of a firearm, both Class X felonies.

Shortly before 7:35 a.m. Thursday, Arlington Heights police responded to a burglary in progress on the 800 block of North Chestnut. The homeowners reported an unknown male wearing all dark clothing and a hoodie entering their residence through an open overhead garage door.

The homeowners locked themselves in an upstairs bedroom and called 911. Upon arrival, officers entered the residence and were met with the sound of gunfire.

Additional officers arrived on the scene, making a tactical entry into the house. Officers were able to get the residents out of the second-floor bedroom and escort them to safety. The homeowners did not sustain any injuries in the invasion or escape.

While the reactionary team was leading occupants to safety, additional officers said they observed the suspect attempt to flee through a window, but then retreat back inside the house.

Officers said they made numerous attempts to have the suspect surrender peacefully to no avail.

Arlington Heights police said that they set up a perimeter, containing the suspect to the residence.

Additional resources were requested, including the Northern Illinois Police Alarm System Emergency Services Team. The SWAT personnel relieved Arlington Heights police and also set up a contain perimeter.

Entry team personnel and an Arlington Heights police K9 entered the home. The suspect was located in the basement, according to police.

NIPAS negotiators said they established contact with the suspect. Continued verbal and tactical diversionary attempts were made in an effort to have the suspect exit the home and surrender, according to police. After continued attempts throughout the morning and early afternoon, negotiators said they were able to coordinate communication between the suspect and a family member, ultimately resulting in the suspect’s surrender.

Arlington Heights police coordinated with public and private schools in the area, keeping school officials informed as the situation developed. As the suspect was contained to the residence, there was no threat to the surrounding neighborhood, police said.

Police added they maintained a heavy presence in the neighborhood and area schools during the incident.

Alex Pacino is being held in Cook County Jail.

Arlington Heights forensic technicians and detectives continue their investigation.

“Our public safety partners at the Arlington Heights Fire Department maintained a presence during the incident,” Arlington Heights police said in a statement. “Command staff and first responders were on the scene ready to assist.

“Thankfully, there were no injuries sustained by responding officers and the offender did not require medical attention.

“Mutual aid was provided by neighboring police departments during the initial phase of this incident. Illinois Law Alarm System was activated to request traffic control and perimeter security from Wheeling, Buffalo Grove, Inverness, Palatine and Harper College police departments. In addition, the Kane County Sheriff’s Office provided assistance through deployment of their tactical ‘robot dog.’

“The Arlington Heights Police Department would like to acknowledge the bravery and selfless action of the responding officers who reacted to a volatile, in-progress situation and safely removed the residents from a dangerous and potentially deadly encounter.”

Class X felonies are punishable by six to 30 years in prison.

