Suspect charged in blaze that killed Chicago firefighter

A man has been charged in connection with the North Side blaze that killed a Chicago firefighter.

Sheaves Slate of Chicago faces four felony charges in the fire that took the life of Michael Altman, a Chicago firefighter/emergency medical technician.

Slate, 27, a resident of the 3200 block of North Lawndale Avenue, faces two counts of murder, including murder in the first degree; aggravated arson injuring a firefighter; and residential arson.

The suspect was arrested March 18 on the 800 block of West Irving Park Road in Chicago.

Chicago police said Slate was identified as the offender who set the March 16 fire on the 1700 block of West North Shore Avenue in the city’s Rogers Park neighborhood.

Firefighter/EMT Altman was critically injured in the fire and later died from his injuries.

“Firefighter Altman was a hero each time he put on the (Chicago Fire Department) uniform and each time he ran toward a fire to save lives,” said CFD Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt. “He was also a hero to his family, including his wife, Nora, who is expecting their second child soon, and their young son.

“It is heartbreaking to know these children will now grow up without their father, but we promise to always be there for them and remind them that they are surrounded by their family here at the Fire Department.”

Visitation for Altman will be from 3-8 p.m. Thursday, March 26, at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel, 7740 S. Western Ave., Chicago.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Rita.

“Firefighter/EMT Altman served with courage, honor, and an unwavering commitment to those in need,” Chicago Fire Department officials said when announcing Altman’s funeral services. “He will be deeply missed by colleagues, friends and all whose lives he touched.”

Nance-Holt called last week “an incredibly difficult week for the family of Firefighter/EMT Michael Altman and our family here at the Chicago Fire Department.”

She said the department is thankful for all the backing it has received in supporting the Altman family and preparing to lay the firefighter to rest.

The fire commissioner thanked law enforcement, other fire agencies and city services for their efforts.

“We are immensely grateful for the tireless and collaborative efforts of the Chicago Police Department, Area 3 detectives, arson detectives, the Chicago Fire Department’s Office of Fire Investigation, (U.S. Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms) Chicago office, the Office of the State Fire Marshal and Chicago Building Department for their outstanding work on this case and in bringing accountability to this tragic incident,” Nance-Holt said. “Through their diligence, an individual has been charged with first-degree murder.

“While no outcome can undo the devastating loss the Altman family, his CFD family, friends and the city have suffered, this development is an important step toward justice.”

Chicago police Supt. Larry Snelling expressed his department’s condolences to Altman’s family and the entire Chicago Fire Department.

“The loss of Firefighter Altman, who was a hero until the very end, is a profound loss for those who knew him and our entire city,” Snelling said.

“Thank you to every firefighter, police officer and detective who responded to the fire and worked to bring a swift resolution in this investigation,” he added. “We also want to thank our partners at the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office and the ATF Chicago Field Division for their partnership in this case.

“Although we are proud of the tremendous work done to hold this offender accountable, we ask that the focus not be on who is responsible for Firefighter Altman’s death, but rather on his heroic life and his loved ones who will live with this grief forever.

“We will stand alongside our brothers and sisters at CFD as they carry on the legacy of a beloved father, husband, son and brother.”

kbeese@chronicleillinois.com