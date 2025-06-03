Suspect charged in fatal Streamwood stabbings

Chronicle MediaJune 3, 2025

Jalonie Jenkins

A suspect has been charged in connection with the stabbing deaths of two females in Streamwood.

Jalonie Jenkins was taken into custody without incident late Sunday night in Downers Grove. He is being held in connection with the fatal stabbings of Janiya Jenkins, 21; and Eyani Jones, 10.

An arrest warrant was issued for Jalonie Jenkins on Friday evening.

Streamwood police investigated the case with the assistance of the Major Case Assistance Team.

