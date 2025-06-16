Suspect charged in July killing on South Side

A 22-year-old Chicago man has been charged in connection with the July murder of a 26-year-old man on the city’s South Side.

Yorgelder Hernandez, a resident of the 6100 block of South Martin Luther King Drive, was arrested June 3 at his home.

Police said he was identified as the offender, who on July 25, fatally shot a 26-year-old man on the 6100 block of South Martin Luther King Drive in the city’s Woodlawn neighborhood.

The suspect was placed into custody and charged.

Police said the victim was in the alley shortly before 1:45 a.m. July 25 when he was involved in a verbal altercation with Hernandez. The suspect produced a handgun and shot the victim multiple times about the body, according to police.

The victim’s family began driving him to the hospital when they flagged down Chicago police on the 6500 block of South King Drive. Chicago Fire Department personnel treated the victim and transported him to University of Chicago Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Area 1 detectives investigated the case.