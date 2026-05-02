Suspect charged in shooting of Chicago police officers

A Chicago man faces 20 felony charges in connection with the shooting of two Chicago police officers.

Alphanso Talley, 26, a resident of the 7600 block of South Shore Drive, was arrested at 12:15 p.m. April 25 in the 2600 block of West Carmen Avenue.

Police said he was identified as the person who, less than two hours earlier, fatally shot Chicago police officer John Bartholomew, 38, and critically injured a 57-year-old Chicago police officer April 25 at Swedish Hospital in the city’s Lincoln Square neighborhood.

Talley is charged with three counts of aggravated unlawful restraint; two counts of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, armed robbery, unlawful use of weapon by a felon, and possession of a

firearm by a repeat felony offender; and one count each of first-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery with the discharge of a firearm, aggravated battery of a peace officer, aggravated discharge of a firearm in an occupied building, escape from a peace officer by a felon, obstruction of justice for destroying evidence, and possession of a fraudulent identification card.

He was also wanted on three warrants.

Police said Talley fled the scene of the shooting and was later taken into custody, where a weapon was recovered.

Talley is also charged in connection with an armed robbery that occurred earlier April 25 on the 3200 block of West Lawrence Avenue.

Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling said that while the charges against Talley do not bring solace to the tragedy “it does bring the first step in accountability.”

“I want to thank every officer who quickly responded to take this offender into custody and every detective who worked tirelessly during this investigation to secure charges,” Snelling said.

“I ask that everyone continue to hold the family of our fallen officer in your hearts during this unimaginable time,” Snelling added. “We must also support and pray for our injured officer, who is still fighting for his life. I also want to acknowledge the men and women of the 17th District, where these officers worked.

“This shooting was a stark and heartbreaking reminder of the dangers our officers face all too often on this job. I encourage every Chicagoan to join us in supporting our officers and their families in these difficult days ahead.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out to extend support and offer condolences. Your words have been a comfort to our grieving Chicago Police Department family.”