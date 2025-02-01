Suspect charged in teens’ murders

A Chicago man has been charged in connection with the murder of two teens in the Loop.

Tommie Coleman, 22, a resident of the 800 block of East 101st Street, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count each of first-degree attempted murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm into an occupied vehicle and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

He was also arrested on two warrants and an out-of-state warrant for being a fugitive from justice. Coleman was also issued a citation for being a gun offender with the duty to register and verify his location.

He is scheduled for a detention hearing Saturday at Cook County Circuit Court in Chicago.

Members of the Chicago Police Department and U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Task Forest arrested Coleman on Wednesday on the 5700 block of North Mason.

Police said he was identified as one of the offenders who participated in the fatal shootings of a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy Jan. 24 on the first block of North Wabash.

Coleman was placed in custody and charged.