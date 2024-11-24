Suspect charged in West Side shooting

A Chicago man has been charged in connection with the shooting of a 22-year-old man on the city’s West Side.

Glenn Russell, 36, a resident of the 4900 block of West Concord Place, has been charged with one count of attempted murder in the first degree.

His is scheduled for a detention hearing today in Cook County Circuit Court in Chicago.

Russell was arrested Thursday on the 10000 block of West O’Hare Street. Police said he was identified as the offender who shot and critically injured a 22-year-old man on the 400 block of North Laramie Avenue in the city’s Austin neighborhood.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody and charged.