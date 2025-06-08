Suspect charged with reckless homicide

A 26-year-old Rolling Meadows man has been charged with reckless homicide in connection with a January accident on Chicago’s Far North Side that took the life of a 14-year-old boy.

William Andrade, a resident of the 2800 block of Northampton Drive, is charged in connection with the Jan. 30 accident on the 6000 block of North Albany Avenue in the city’s West Ridge neighborhood.

Members of the Chicago Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Andrade on Monday on the 6000 block of North Albany. He was identified as the offender who struck another vehicle with a 14-year-old boy inside, police said. The boy later died from his injuries.

Andrade was placed into custody and charged.