Suspect charged with trying to run over police

A Chicago man has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly trying to hit Chicago police officers with his car.

Deontae Johnson, 30, a resident of the 5500 block of West Congress Parkway, faces two counts of attempted murder in the first degree and one count of aggravated fleeing.

Johnson was scheduled to appear Friday, Sept. 1 in Cook County Central Bond Court in Chicago.

Members of the Chicago Police Department and the U.S. Marshals’ Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Johnson on Wednesday, Aug. 30, on the 5500 block of West Congress Parkway. He was identified as the offender who, on July 24, used a vehicle to try to strike Chicago police officers who were on foot during an investigation, police said.

According to police, Johnson fled the scene in his vehicle, subsequently striking a Chicago Police Department squad car and a residential wooden fence.

Police said Johnson was placed into custody and charged accordingly.