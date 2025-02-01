Suspect in 2012 Burbank murder captured

One of the FBI’s “Ten Most Wanted Fugitives” for his alleged role in a Burbank murder has been captured.

The FBI announced that Arnoldo Jimenez was taken into custody without incident Thursday in Monterrey, Mexico.

The FBI Chicago, FBI San Antonio, FBI LEGAT Mexico City and the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois collaborated to locate Jimenez. Agents of the Fiscalia General de la Republica in conjunction with Interpol arrested Jimenez.

The suspect will remain in custody pending extradition proceedings

Estrella Carrera was found dead in the bathtub of her Burbank apartment on May 13, 2012, less than 48 hours after getting married. Jimenez was charged with first-degree murder and a state warrant was issued for his arrest on May 15, 2012.

The U.S. District Court issued a federal arrest warrant on May 17, 2012 after Jimenez was charged federally with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

“The FBI is extremely appreciative of the Burbank Police Department, our law enforcement partners in Mexico and the public for their tremendous investigative efforts and collaboration in the capture of Ten Most Wanted Fugitive Arnoldo Jimenez,” said Douglas DePodesta, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Chicago Field Office. “The FBI will use all of its available resources to bring criminals to justice, no matter how much time has passed, or where they may be in the world.”

“The apprehension of Arnoldo Jimenez was the result of the tireless teamwork by the FBI and Burbank Police Department, and we would like to commend the professionalism and dedication of everyone involved,” said Burbank Deputy Chief William Casey.

Jimenez was the 522nd person to be placed on the FBI’s “Ten Most Wanted Fugitives” list, which was established in 1950.

Information concerning the FBI’s list of Wanted Fugitives can be found at www.fbi.gov.