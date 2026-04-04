Suspect in Loyola student’s murder faces federal charge

An alleged illegal alien who is charged in state court with murdering an 18-year-old Loyola University student has been charged in federal court with illegally possessing a firearm in Chicago.

Jose Medina-Medina illegally possessed a handgun on March 20, according to a criminal complaint field in U.S. District Court in Chicago. Police officers said they discovered the firearm during a court-authorized search of his Rogers Park residence on Chicago’s North Side.

The search was conducted as part of a state investigation relating to the homicide of Loyola student Sheridan Gorman that occurred in the neighborhood the previous day, according to the complaint.

Chicago police arrested Medina-Medina after the search, and he was charged in Cook County Circuit Court with murder and other offenses.

Medina-Medina is a citizen of Venezuela and has no lawful status in the United States, the complaint states. As an alleged illegal alien unlawfully residing in the United States, Medina-Medina was legally prohibited from possessing a firearm, according to federal prosecutors.

The federal complaint charges Medina-Medina, also known as Jose Gregorio Medina, Jose Gregorio Medina-Medina and Jose Medina, 25, with one count of illegal possession of a firearm, which is punishable by a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison.

Medina-Medina is being detained in state custody. His initial appearance in federal court has not yet been scheduled.

“Given the senseless, cold-blooded nature of the murder of a young student with a bright future ahead of her, the Chicago U.S. Attorney’s Office will take no chances that this illegal alien perpetrator will be released back into our community,” said Andrew Boutros, U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Illinois. “The Chicago U.S. Attorney’s Office applauds the excellent work of the Chicago Police Department and Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office to quickly identify, apprehend and charge the culprit and hold him accountable for the murder in state court. Our office will be ready to move forward with the federal charge as needed.”

“ATF will pursue all applicable federal charges to ensure the those who commit acts of violence are held accountable, and I am thankful for the strong investigative work conducted by the Chicago Police Department and the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office,” said Chris Amon, special agent-in-charge of the Chicago Field Division of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. “The addition of federal charges in this case further ensures that the defendant is held fully accountable under the law.”

The federal investigation is being conducted in coordination with ATF’s Crime Gun Intelligence Center of Chicago. The CGIC is a centralized law enforcement partnership that focuses exclusively on investigating and prosecuting violent offenders who utilize firearms in commission on their crimes in Chicago and throughout northern Illinois. Every firearm-related case in Chicago is processed through the CGIC on a daily basis.

Medina-Medina is scheduled to appear in Cook County Circuit Court on Tuesday.