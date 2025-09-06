Suspect killed, two police officers hurt on West Side

A suspect was killed and two Chicago police officers were injured this morning in an incident on the city’s West Side.

Shortly after 3:45 a.m. today, officers responded to a vehicle burglary in progress on the 5500 block of West Thomas Street. The suspects then entered a dark-colored sedan and fled southbound on Waller Avenue.

Officers encountered the suspects’ vehicle on the 800 block of Waller in the city’s Austin neighborhood. Police said the suspects intentionally struck two marked Chicago police vehicles, pinning an officer who discharged a weapon and struck one of the suspects.

Poiice officers rendered aid to the suspect, who was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The second suspect was placed into custody and transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

A firearm was recovered in the suspects’ vehicle, police said.

A third suspect fled the scene. Officers pursued the individual and recovered a firearm discarded by the suspect, but did not apprehend the individual.

Two police officers were transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating specifics of the incident, including the use of force.

The officers involved will be placed on administrative duties for at least 30 days.