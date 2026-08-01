Teen charged in carjacking, robbery

A 16-year-old faces multiple felony charges in connection with a carjacking on Chicago’s West Side and a robbery on Chicago’s North Side.

The teen faces two counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, and one count each of robbery armed with a firearm, armed kidnapping, and aggravated unlawful restraint.

Members of the Chicago Police Department’s Citywide Robbery Task Force arrested the teen Thursday on the 1100 block of South Hamilton Avenue.

He was identified as one of the offenders who, on April 12, participated in the armed robbery of a 25-year-old man and unlawful restraint of a 59-year-old on the 2300 block of North Damen Avenue in the city’s Bucktown neighborhood, police said.

According to police, the teen was also identified as one of the offenders who, on April 19, participated in taking a vehicle at gunpoint from a 40-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man on the 3800 block of West Harrison Street in the city’s Garfield Park neighborhood.

Police said the suspect was placed into custody and charged.