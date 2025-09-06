Teen charged in four robberies

A 16-year-old boy has been charged in connection with robberies this summer on Chicago’s Northwest Side.

The teen faces two felony counts of robbery armed with a firearm and two felony counts of robbery for incidents in the Logan Square neighborhood.

He was arrested Thursday on the 2000 block of North Kedzie Avenue.

Police said he was identified as the offender who participated in robberies:

July 18 on the 2000 block of North Kedzie, involving a 32-year-old man

July 24 on the 2000 block of North Kedzie, involving a 40-year-old man

July 29 on the 2000 block of North Sawyer Avenue, involving a 24-year-old man

Aug. 6 on the 2000 block of North Sawyer, involving a 43-year-old man

The suspect was placed into custody and charged.