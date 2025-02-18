Teen charged with multiple felonies, including carjacking

A 17-year boy has been charged with multiple felonies in connection with a woman being carjacked on Chicago’s West Side and one of her son taken in the car.

The teen faces felony charges of vehicular hijacking, unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, and aggravated fleeing police for going more than 21 mph over the speed limit. He also faces misdemeanor counts of obstructing identification and causing a child to be endangered. He also faces a citation for damage to state property.

The suspect was arrested at 4:35 a.m. Monday on the Eisenhower Expressway.

Police said he was identified as the offender, who less than 20 minutes earlier, took a vehicle by force from a 26-year-old woman on the 2700 block of West Lexington Street in the city’s Garfield Park neighborhood.

According to police, the suspect fled with the vehicle that had a 6-year-old boy still inside. The boy was let out a block away, uninjured, police said. The woman also had a 1-year-old with her in the vehicle.

The woman and two boys were sitting inside a vehicle when two offenders approached, police said. The offenders implied that they had a firearm and forced the woman and 1-year-old out of the vehicle, Chicago police said.

The offenders then fled with the 6-year-old still in the vehicle, according to police.

After letting the 6-year-old out of the vehicle, the offenders allegedly fled again and crashed the vehicle on the expressway.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

One suspect was placed into custody and charged.

Area 4 detectives are investigating the incident.