Teen charged with vehicle hijacking

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm in connection with a January incident on Chicago’s South Side.

The Area 1 Vehicular Hijacking Team arrested the teen Friday on the 7100 block of South Morgan Street. Police said he was identified as the offender who participated in using a firearm to take a vehicle and personal belongings from a 33-year-old man Jan. 19 on the 5000 block of South Washington Park Court in the Bronzeville neighborhood.